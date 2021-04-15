New announcements for Star Comics: from Darling in the FranXX to Detective Conan

The Italian publishing house Star Comics editions continues its purchasing campaign to enrich its catalog with new interesting titles. The Star Days 2021 continue to reveal surprises and, on the occasion of the second Reveal and Question Time, the latest news arriving for our country have been leaked.

After the news announced not even a week ago for ONE PIECE, without considering the announcements of the Hanami Festival 2021, Star Comics continues to flesh out its schedule which is enriched with interesting manga and new editions. Without further ado, therefore, the new announcements here follow:

Detective Conan – New Edition : from September 2021 the young detective with glasses returns in a new edition, a must for lovers of the saga and those who want to recover the masterpiece of Gosho Aoyama ;

: from September 2021 the young detective with glasses returns in a new edition, a must for lovers of the saga and those who want to recover the masterpiece of ; Kazuo Umezz’s Horror Theater : the collection of short stories of the iconic master in 2 volumes that will reach our shelves starting from the month of October;

: the collection of short stories of the iconic master in 2 volumes that will reach our shelves starting from the month of October; Uzaki-chan want to hang out : Take’s play, still in progress, will also begin in October;

: Take’s play, still in progress, will also begin in October; Adou by Amano Jaku: The master’s new sci-fi work will also arrive in October and Star Comics describes the plot as follows: “The beautiful and foul-mouthed Riko is a slightly frivolous girl who makes ends meet as a shop assistant in a convenience store. While he is rushing to work on a moped, he ends up rescuing an unknown child who, pushed into the street during the riots caused by a popular uprising, risked being hit by a truck. The boy, however, instead of thanking him, hides behind an obstinate silence, remaining motionless in the middle of the road and even covering his ears. Finding him still there after leaving work early, she decides to take him to the nearest police station, where she discovers that the boy does not appear in any registry archive … It is only the beginning of a sudden escalation of dramatic events. and inexplicable, which will precipitate the unfortunate Riko at the center of a colossal manhunt! But why such a deployment of military forces for a simple boy? “;

Closes the ads Darling in the FranXX, the paper adaptation of the homonymous anime by Kentaro Yabuki, artist famous for To Love-Ru and Black Cat. The completed work and collected in 8 volumes will be available in all comic shops starting from October 2021;

