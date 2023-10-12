Junk Head Film Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In 2025, a sequel to the stop-motion anime film Junk Head will be released. The first film was so phenomenal in 2021 that it attracted the entire anime community.

“Junk World” is the title of the “Junk Head” prequel. The official release date of the film, as announced by the production, was 2025.

I am not exaggerating, although it may sound hurtful. The director and primary animator, Takahide Hori, first previewed the grim stop-motion science fiction horror film in 2013 when he posted the first thirty minutes of the film online as a standalone short.

Despite being completed in 2017 and garnering rave reviews at film festivals, the full-length version of Junk Head was not released within Japanese theaters until 2021, with almost no indication of a subsequent American release.

So you can imagine my astonishment when I discovered which Junk Head could be rented on Amazon without any fanfare or announcement.

I’m pleased to report that Junk Head had been worth the wait and would make an excellent triple feature with Phil Tippett’s Mad God, another stop-motion passion project.

Hori was initially responsible for not only the direction and script, but also the majority of the labor, including voices, sculpting puppets, lighting, camera operation, editing, and composing music.

Initially, he presumed, as do most individuals, that “films are not solo endeavors.” The abridged version was published in 2013, while the extended version was published in 2017.

Then, after learning that Makoto Shinkai made his debut film, Voices of a Distant Star, by himself and being inspired by Shinkai’s story, he attempted to make a film and entered the world of filmmaking at the age of almost forty.

However, Hori was wholly self-taught and lacked both filmmaking knowledge and experience. It taken Hori a period of four years to create a preview version of the film.

With a limited staff, he created an extended version for theatrical release. Seven years were required to construct the final product.

Junk Head Film Release Date

The official announcement of the production of the film Junk World was made on their X platform, formerly known as Twitter. This movie takes place 1042 years prior to their previous film, Junk Head.

This film, according to the production team, will take a more realistic approach, featuring an exceedingly detailed world as well as intricate sculptures. The production of the film begun in May 2023.

For the production of the film, a crowdfunding campaign is presently active. Currently, the campaign has received approximately 13 billion yen in contributions.

Junk Head Film Cast

The performers and crew have not yet been determined. In conclusion: The 2013 short film “Junk Head 1,” directed by Takehide Hori, served as the inspiration to feed the feature film Junkhead.

The entire film contains a staggering 1,400,000 stop-motion images. It is set in a distant future in which humans have acquired longevity but lost the ability to procreate, and are on the brink of extinction due to population decline.

In the film, Takehide Hori assumes multiple leadership responsibilities. Hori pledged to exert great effort to create a film that admirers would adore, and he also asked the audience for assistance.

As filming has already begun, the production team has set a deadline of mid-2025 to complete the film.

Junk Head Film Trailer

Junk Head Film Plot

“In a dystopian future, mankind has achieved longevity at the expense of its reproductive capacity. An artificial species evolved to compensate for the dwindling workforce, until it revolted and established its own underground society.

When humanity is decimated by a virus, an isolated human gets sent into the depths to investigate the reproductive secrets of a new species, only to discover the grotesque ways in which they have evolved.

The story takes place in a distant future world at which humans have gained longevity but lost fecundity and are on the verge of extinction due to a population decline.

The protagonist, a cybernetic voyager, descends into a subterranean world inhabited by artificially produced species.

As the tale continues on, it becomes progressively apparent that the subterranean world was a kind of dystopia at which dangerous creatures prowl or ambush, as well as that the artificially created intelligent creatures have developed a unique society.

The story concludes in a manner that is unexpected. The film, according to director Hori, is the first installment of a trilogy.

The film’s premise and set design are heavily influenced by Nihei’s grim post-human industrial aesthetic along with megalithic structures, for which he is known.

That’s not to say that Junk Head is all gloom and foreboding, however; the film has an unexpected degree of levity and impish humor that balances out its more morbid sequences and repulsive action, resulting in an experience that is simultaneously whimsical and apocalyptic.

One of my favorite scenes is when Junk Head, given with an improvised body that inhibits his ability to communicate, is sent on a mission to acquire “mushrooms” for a celebratory dinner.

Along the journey, he encounters a cunning swindle artist who, under the pretense of assisting Junk Head in navigating the alien topography of this peculiar subterranean world, devises various schemes to take the fungi for himself and abandon Junk Head.

It is made even funnier by the camera’s frequent edits to close-ups of the thief’s exaggerated plotting grin. His mission involves investigating their reproductive secrets.

Hori’s film shares this tonal quality with Phil Tippett’s 30-year-in-the-making opus Mad God, a Boschian nightmare epic for an assassin embroiled in a symbolic war between the stratas of hell while they embark on a perilous fall through phantasmagorical landscapes teeming with horrific and comical creatures.

Both films demonstrate a steadfast devotion to the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into filmmaking, emphasizing narratives that are less concerned with the capital-P “plot” of sequential storytelling and more focused on world-building that captivates their audiences, immersing them in each intricate detail and character for the duration of their respective running times.