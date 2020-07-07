The millionaire loss of Barcelona due to the delay of the new shirt for next season

Share it:

Nike made a mistake in making the clothing for 2020/21

If something was missing Barcelona These days it is adding one more problem to the already convulsed present that lives within the facilities of the institution. Is that the sports intern between the coaching staff and the team of players was added a dispute with the signature Nike for the elaboration and commercialization of the new clothing for the next season.

After the brand new design for the 2020/21 campaign was presented and approved, the jacket should go to market these days, but when making the shirts from the American multinational they made a mistake: in the two models that the Blaugrana cast sells in its facilities, the Steam match there were no problems, but the Stadium edition is faded and therefore cannot be released to the public.

This failure cost the club a millionaire loss by selling shirts and everything indicates that this will not be the case. Based on studies from previous years, as reported by Spanish media, it is estimated that the Catalan institution deprived itself of an asset of between 15 and 25 million euros In these two months of delay due to the business of the new shirt and all the products of the Barça brand in the six stores managed directly by the entity and via the web.

The new Barcelona shirt will only go on sale in September

So from Barca they would have strongly pressured the company that has seen them since 1998 and whose contract ends only in 2028 to to take care of economic losses, since the clothing It will only be ready in mid-September. If the company still does not assume these great consequences, from the board of directors there were some members who supported the measure of bring this dispute to legal trial.

In the midst of all this tension that is breathed in the Culé, its president Josep Bartomeu went out to speak to clarify several issues. The first thing he did was ensure that Leo Messi will remain Blaugrana beyond June 2021, when your contract ends: "I have no doubt that Messi will retire at Barça and not with me, but with another president because he will continue at Barça ”, he expressed in an interview in The mon to RAC1.

As to Setien, stated that it will continue in the Barca the next season. "It will continue, obviously. At the moment I am quite satisfied with the evolution of the team despite the draws. First, we must try to win the League and then the Champions, "he said. At the same time he referred to "Neymar case”And closed the door before a possible return of the Brazilian: "Such an operation is unlikely because the situation of all the clubs in Europe is very difficult."

