The Marked Heart Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of The Marked Heart on Netflix seems to be doing pretty well since Deadline announced just a few days after it came out that a second season is on the way. The OTT service also verified the information on several social media sites.

Fans of a Colombian horror film are eager to know when season 2 will be back on the streaming service. After all, many people watched all 14 episodes in one sitting as soon as they came out.

The suspense novel has been called a “telenovela,” and it’s about a man who wants to get even with the people who killed his wife and sold her organs.

People who wanted to begin the Halloween season with Season 2 of The Marked Heart will be disappointed that it won’t be on Netflix in Sept. 2022. Read on to learn more about Season 2 of The Marked Heart.

The very first season of A Marked Heart just came out, but fans already are waiting for news about when the second season will come out. This drama from Columbia is full of suspense and mystery.

If you haven’t seen this show yet, you should do so soon it before gets old. Read this article if you are having to wait For Marked Heart season 2 to come out.

Just a few days after the first season came out in April, Deadline said that Netflix had given the show’s second season the go-ahead. The news was also confirmed by the streaming giant’s many social media accounts.

When it came out, the Colombian thriller was indeed a big hit all over the world. Many people watched all 14 episodes in a short amount of time, so it’s not surprising that fans are eager to know when the second part will be back on the streaming site.

The Marked Heart Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has not yet said when season 2 of The Marked Core might come out. Several websites, though, say that Season 2 of The Marked Heart will start on April 19, 2023.

Since Season 1 came out on Netflix on April 20, 2022, the date given by the other sites is an estimate. There is no official word yet on the status of Season 2 of The Marked Heart, but if filming starts in late 2022, it will likely come out in April. Once production starts, more information about its release will be available.

The Marked Heart Season 2 Cast

Even though there isn’t a confirmed cast list yet, we can be sure that the majority of the entire characters from the initial season will be back. Even though Camila made up for her death, we still expect her to return for season 2.

Also, Sarmiento and Mariachi could be in jail right now, but we don’t know for sure if they will stay there. Here are the cast units we can expect to see again:

Michel Brown as Simón

Ana Lucía Domínguez as Camila

Sebastian Martínez as Zacarías

Moisés Arizmendi as Mariachi

Valeria Emiliani as Samantha

Julián Cerati as Tomás

Juan Fernando Sánchez as Sarmiento

Mauricio Cujar as Braulio Cárdenas

Jacqueline Arenal as Greta Volcán

The Marked Heart Season 2 Trailer

The Marked Heart Season 2 Plot

The season ends with a cliffhanger: Camila fakes Helen’s death as well as starts over in another country, but her scheming husband Zacaras finds out the truth. Will he go after her? Will Simón, shocked by the truth, obey her abroad and attempt to win away the soul that was stolen?

Padrón is continuing to keep his mouth shut for now. There’s a lot more story to come on our combines for the second season, in which Simón gets Samantha back from the group that sells organs.

Some people who sell organs killed a woman and put her heart in the body of another woman. Valeria, Simon’s wife, died, and this story is all about how she died.

Camila, who can marry a rich businessman, now owns the heart. After the surgery, Camila became interested in the person who owned the heart as well as their family. In the meantime time, Simon wants to learn more about the individuals who brutally killed his wife.

Simon and Charlie both started looking for clues, and in the end, they found each other. They fell in love, but their happiness didn’t last long when they found out the truth about Valeria’s death. Their lives went in different directions and got more complicated, which helped solve each mystery.

At the end of the first season, Simon found a way to save Samatha, which was quite a scene. There was a whole organization for selling organs, and she was saved just in time.

Fans are beginning to wonder if Camila and Zacarias will be back for the second season’s plot. No news has come out about who is in charge of organ trafficking. Fans can’t wait to see Simon as well as Camila together and are still not sure if they will.