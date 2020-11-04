The Mandalorian 2, Kevin Smith crazy about the first episode: “I loved it, very well written”

The wait for the second installment of The Mandalorian 2 is consuming Kevin Smith, who apparently has he really appreciated the return of Baby Yoda and Din Djarin.

“I loved her, I think it was really exciting, ca ** o. I immediately thought: ‘I can’t wait! I’ll be binge watching all season! ‘. I forgot that these bastards only release one episode a week “, joked the director of Clerks.

Known for being basically a huge nerd, franchise savvy like Star Wars e Star Trek, Smith then clarified the reasons for his enthusiasm: “I think it was the first episode directed and from Favreau. He did not shoot any of the episodes of the first season, here instead he wrote and directed in first person. He treated Baby Yoda a little, but that’s okay, since he staked everything on Tusken raiders and I found their story very fascinating. The dragon Kryat was great, but the sign language of the Tuskens … we spent more time with those characters than any other. “

A really interesting detail for the director, who declares himself ready for an entire episode based only on the culture of the Sandpods. What amazed him then the return of Boba Fett, anticipated by Cobb Vanth and his armor. He finally concluded his review on his podcast FatMan and Beyond defining the episode “written in an incredible way e with the right amount of adventure“.

What do you think of Chapter 9? Has it conquered you too? Tell us in the comments!