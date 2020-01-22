The Made in Abyss film debuts in 9th place in Japan, High School Fleet also did well

Share it:

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul, the new anime movie based on Akihito Tsukushi, made its debut in around 50 Japanese cinemas on January 17th. Despite the very small number of screens available and the recent introduction of the censorship visa for minors under 15 years of age, the film managed to obtain a excellent result.

We are indeed talking about 100 million yen collected in the first three days, and ninth at the box office in the third week of 2020. As regards public satisfaction, the Japanese reference site Pia reports a percentage of positive ratings from 92.6%.

The first place of the box office therefore remains in the hands of Frozen 2 with a collection exceeding 12.5 billion yen, while Kaiji: Final Game is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker follow the Disney blockbuster respectively in the next two steps of the podium. In the last position of the Top 10, the High School Fleet film also made room, with a collection of about 60 million yen on his first weekend. This is an extraordinary achievement for Aniplex, especially considering that the first season of the anime series aired about four years ago.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy with this result?