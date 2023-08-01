The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13: Release Date And All You Need To Know

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn’t as entertaining as past seasons for many viewers since the ladies of 90210 fought with one other more frequently than in prior years. At a recent event in Canada, cast member Garcelle Beauvais assured viewers that this year’s season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is “not as toxic as it was.”

The promise of reduced toxicity is something to keep in mind as we near the Season 13 launch, even though it is still early. Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills details are as follows.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 Release Date

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will not premiere in the spring like previous seasons have in April and May. This pattern has only existed for the past three years, so it’s possible that RHOBH will go back to its traditional airing schedule, with new seasons debuting in late November or early December. Season 13 of RHOBH is expected to premiere in November 2023, with some speculating that a trailer would be released in September 2023.

About The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

For better or worse, “Real Housewives” will soon be available in every state as Bravo expands its successful brand to Beverly Hills. The wealthy women of Beverly Hills are caught on camera as they indulge in the lavish lifestyle that the city is known for.

Former child stars Kim and Kyle Richards, heiress Adrienne Maloof, restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump, philanthropist and company owner Taylor Armstrong, and Camille Donatacci, ex-wife of Kelsey Grammer (who alternates between a regular member of the cast and recurring role during her time on the show), have all been part of the ensemble cast at various points over the course of multiple seasons.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 Cast

With Lisa Rinna and Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton leaving RHOBH, it seems likely that the ensemble will undergo some changes in the near future. Season 13 of RHOBH will see the return of old cast member Kyle, along with new cast members Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

People report that Annemarie Wiley has been sighted on set with the rest of the cast, suggesting that she may be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the upcoming season. Annemarie, the wife of former NFL player Marcellus Wiley, is a nurse anesthetist.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 Plot

While we don’t have any concrete facts about what will happen in season 13, it’s safe to assume that many of the same conflicts that plagued season 12 will again plague season 13.

Bravo has provided the following summary of the entire series: “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills try to maintain their ever-changing friendships while also juggling the demands of raising children and expanding their businesses, but a series of shocking events shows that there is more to life on the high life than meets the eye.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 Trailer

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not yet released a trailer, but we will be sure to provide you with one as soon as one is made available.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Rating

I can assure you that the quality of this series will satisfy your curiosity if you have never seen it. The average audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 75%, and the film has a 5.3/10 rating on IMDb. I highly recommend going to see this show. Read the reviews if you’re on the fence about watching it.

Where to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13?

New episodes of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere on Peacock the day after they air on Bravo. Peacock’s prior seasons are available for immediate viewing.

Bravo may be viewed on live TV streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV if you no longer subscribe to traditional cable or satellite television. Hayu provides access to Season 13 and all previous seasons for viewers in the UK.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Age Rating

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a TV-14 rating, which indicates that it contains content that many parents would deem inappropriate for their children under the age of 14. Parents are strongly advised to keep a closer eye on this program and not let children under 14 watch it alone. There may be a very provocative conversation, strong crude language, highly suggestive sexual settings, or highly violent content in this program.

Is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills worth watching?

Some people question if it’s really worth their time to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While the privileged lives of the cast members may intrigue some viewers, the show’s lack of substance bores others.

The show isn’t perfect, though. One benefit is that it provides a window into the worlds of those who lead radically different lives than the norm. Depending on the viewer’s expectations, it may also be humorous.