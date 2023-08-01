Cheese In The Trap Season 2 Release Date: Did The Show Get Renewed Or Not?

Kim Nam-hee and Go Sun-hee wrote and Lee Yoon-jung directed the South Korean show Cheese in the Trap. The show is based on a webcomic of the same name. The protagonist, Hong Seol, begins a relationship with Yoo Jung, a wealthy and popular senior who appears to have it all together. Seol, however, discovers an ominous and dangerous aspect of Jung’s character.

Fans of “Cheese in the Trap” have been left begging for more after seeing the first season. The question of a second season of “Cheese in the Trap” naturally arises. We’ll get into it when we give you the show’s specifics.

Cheese In The Trap Season 2 Renewal Status

Cheese In The Trap has not yet been renewed for a second season by cable network tvN. Nonetheless, the South Korean drama series has received high marks for its plot and acting. However, there has been a considerable delay since the last season was broadcast. Despite rumors to the contrary, we have learned that the showrunners have already begun planning season two with the broadcaster.

The unseemly conclusion of the last season, however, suggested there may is more drama to come for the couple. It’s not certain, though, if Season 2 of Cheese in the Trap will ever come back to wrap up their story. The network has suspended the show’s airings because of the ongoing pandemic.

Cheese In The Trap Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of ‘Cheese in the Trap’ premiered on TVN on January 4, 2016, and ran for 16 episodes through March 1, 2016. Although it shares its title with a popular webcomic, this version of the story has a different conclusion.

It’s been a while since Season 1 premiered, but the producers still haven’t announced whether or not there will be a second season. Because of Season 1’s ambiguous conclusion, speculation has persisted among viewers.

There’s so much more to the tale, and it’d be great to see more of it in a new season. However, until a concrete release date is announced for Season 2 of “Cheese in the Trap,” all we can do is cross our fingers and hope for the best.

Cheese In The Trap Storyline

The lives and relationships of a group of university students are explored, with particular attention paid to the tense friendship between the diligent scholarship student Hong Seol (Kim Go-eun) and the dishonest senior Yoo Jung (Park Hae-jin).

Jung is the heir to the Taerang Group fortune and has widespread acclaim. He seems nice to everyone, but he’s actually quite manipulative and has a weakness for bringing down anyone that bothers him. When Seol learns this, she becomes so depressed that she has to take a break from school.

When she comes back thanks to a scholarship meant for Jung, he surprises her by becoming friendly and even asks her out on a date. She doesn’t know what kind of person he is, but they start an uneasy relationship that’s made more difficult by their physical separation and the fallout from his different plans. Baek In-ho and his sister In-ha, childhood friends of Jung’s who have since had a falling out, arrive and further complicate matters.

Cheese In The Trap Cast

Park Hae-jin as Yoo Jung, Seol’s senior. He is handsome, intelligent and successful, but secretly harbors a dark side to his personality.

Kim Go-eun as Hong Seol, a beautiful and hardworking college student who struggles to figure out Yoo Jung’s true intentions

Seo Kang-joon as Baek In-ho, a handsome and talented pianist who is adopted into Jung’s wealthy family by his father.

Lee Sung-kyung as Baek In-ha, In-ho’s beautiful, melodramatic and materialistic older sister.

Kim Hee-chan as Hong Joon, Seol’s younger brother who returns to Korea from the United States.

Ahn Gil-kang as Hong Jin-tak, Seol’s father.

Yoon Bok-in as Kim Young-hee, Seol’s mother.

Park Min-ji as Jang Bo-ra, Seol’s supportive best friend.

Nam Joo-hyuk as Kwon Eun-taek, Seol and Bo-ra’s loyal friend, who is in love with Jang Bo-ra.

Ji Yoon-ho as Oh Young-gon, a delinquent who becomes obsessed with Seol after she gave him advice when he was ostracized.

Yoon Ji-won as Son Min-soo, a shy classmate who gains confidence by copying Seol’s identity.

Moon Ji-yoon as Kim Sang-cheol, a lazy senior in Seol’s class that incessantly copies the work of Jae-woo and Seol.

Kim Hye-ji as Lee Da-young, a girl in Seol’s class who dates Young-gon.

Cha Joo-young as Nam Joo-yeon, a girl who is obsessed with Jung at the beginning of the series.

Yoon Ye-joo as Kang Ah-young, Seol’s junior and Joon’s love interest.

Oh Hee-joon as Ha Jae-woo, a hard-working, ill-tempered senior in Seol’s class.

Go Hyun as Kim Kyung-hwan, a senior in Seol’s class that’s good friends with Jung.

Shin Joo-hwan as Min Do-hyun, is interested in Seol.

Lee Woo-dong as Heo Yoon-sub, Seol’s boss at her university admin job.

Hwang Seok-jeong as Professor Kang

Hwang Seok-jeong as Professor Kang

Kim Ki-bang as Kong Joo-yong, Seol’s neighbor and Yoon-sub’s boyfriend.

Cheese In The Trap Season 2 Plot

The second season of Cheese in the Trap has yet to be announced by the network. The show’s popularity, though, suggests that the network may consider renewing it for a second season.

Cheese In The Trap Season 2 Trailer

Watch the preview for Season 1 of “Cheese in the Trap.”