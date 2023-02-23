The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The popular legal theatre show started in May 2022. It is based on the books by Michael Connelley. The Netflix show is about Mickey Haller, a defence lawyer in Los Angeles who used to be an addict but is now clean. He runs his legal firm from out his Lincoln Navigator instead of an office.

He is brought back into the legal world when his old friend Jerry dies mysteriously and leaves his law practise to Mickey.

Based on Connelley’s book “The Brass Verdict,” Season 1 of the TV show looks into the mystery of Jerry’s death as it relates to a particular instance of Trevor Elliot, Jerry’s last client already when he died, whom was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

The twists and turns in season 1 kept people interested. Including over 108 million viewing hours in its first full week on Netflix, it was the most-watched English-language show in the world.

The much-anticipated second season of Netflix’s legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer is expected to come out in the fall of 2023.

The Netflix drama series, which was made by David E. Kelley, has its own fan base after the first season got a lot of good reviews from both viewers and critics for its very interesting stories and the great acting by the refer cast members.

Fans of the show have no doubt been excited to see what happens in season 2, especially since the first season was full of exciting events.

Fans of movies have seen The Lincoln Lawyer before. Before the first season of the legal thriller aired on Netflix, it was a book written by Michael Connelly. It was then turned into the a couple of movies. In May 2022, it became a series on a streaming service.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Release Date

As of December 2022, we don’t know when The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 will come out. On June 14, 2022, it was announced that The Lincoln Lawyer would be back for a second season. The next season of A Lincoln Lawyer will have ten episodes, just like the first season.

Since season 1 of A Lincoln Lawyer didn’t come out until May 2022, we may have to wait a while for season 2, but we can figure out when to expect it by looking at just how long season 1 took.

Even though the first season of the show was picked up in January 2021, material took place in February and March of that year, and filming didn’t start until May and end in August.

After that, the season didn’t come out on Netflix for another nine months. All told, it took about sixteen months from the time Netflix bought the show to the time it came out.

Assuming that casting won’t take as long this time, we think it will take between 12 and 16 months from when the show is renewed to when the new season comes out.

Conneley also confirmed that film crew had started in October 2022. According to What’s on Netflix, manufacturing is expected to end on March 23, 2023. This means that the second season will probably come out in the summer or fall of 2023.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Cast

The main characters will probably be back for the second season. On the list are:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (as Mickey Haller)

Becki Newton (as Lorna Crain)

Neve Campbell (as Maggie McPherson)

Angus Sampson (as Cisco)

Jazz Raycole (as Izzy Letts)

Ntare Mwine (as Detective Raymond Griggs)

Krista Warner (as Hayley Haller)

Netflix also said that Campbell, who plays Maggie McPherson, and Newton, who plays Lorna, will be back as regulars in Season 2.

Since the main character gets a new case in the fourth book, we can also expect to meet a few new people in the series.

Dailyn Rodriguez, who worked as an executive producer on Queen of the South, has joined The Lincoln Lawyer as a producer. She will also help run the show with Ted Humphrey and David E. Kelley.

Lana Parrilla joined Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer in October 2022. She played Lisa Trammell, a chef and community activist who fights against a real estate developer.

Yaya DaCosta was cast soon after the announcement as Andrea Freeman, a prosecutor who will go up against Haller in court. Freeman is also an old friend of Haller’s ex-wife.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Trailer

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Plot

Michael Connelley has said that season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer will be based on the book “The Fifth Witness.” Season 1 was based on the book “The Brass Verdict.”

In this book, Lisa Trammel, a longtime client of Mickey’s, is accused of killing her husband, and Mickey is asked to defend her.

As he and his team try to weaken the prosecution’s case, he convinces a key witness to start taking this same Fifth Amendment before testifying. This means that the witness does have the right to refuse to respond to questions that could help the prosecution’s case.

We will also see how Mickey’s relationship with his team, which includes his ex-wife, changes as this case goes on.

The second season of The Lincoln Lawyer will be predicated on one of Michael Connelly’s six books in the Lincoln Lawyer series. In this particular instance, book 4, This same Fifth Witness, will be the source material.

In that part of the story, Mickey has switched to foreclosure defence to make ends meet, yet one of his clients has been accused of murder and he has to stop doing it. But we do think that Netflix will make some changes to bring the story up to date, just like they did in season 1, which has been predicated on book 2, This same Brass Verdict.

Spoiler: Based on the end of season 1, it seems likely that the subplot about who really shot dead Martha Renteria would then continue in season 2. In season 1, Mickey’s client Jesus Menendez was acquitted of the crime. This part of the story comes from the first book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series.

Since the show is predicated on Connelly’s novels, it is indeed exciting to know that there will be more seasons. There is a huge amount of source material from which to get ideas for new seasons.

But Netflix has told The Hollywood Journalist that Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will be based on The Fifth Witness, which is the fourth book inside the series by Michael Connelly. The second novel, The Brass Verdict, was used as the basis for the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer.