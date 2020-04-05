Kingdom Season 3: Episode 1 Comes on 6 April

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Shin and Hyou will continue their show in Kingdom Season 3. The Spring rush of the Anime series will continue from 6 April 2020. Here we are going to talk about the Kingdom Season 3, Episode One. Spoilers are far away from here, so you can continue to check out the details of the release dates, cast of The Kingdom Season 3.

12:15 A.M, 6 April 2020, on this date and time, The Kingdom Season 3 will debut on local broadcast services. The time of the release of the third season is the local time, as per Japanese time it will release at 12:15 AM.

Let’s summarize The Kingdom Season 3. What will happen next in the Kingdom Journey? So, Season 3 is likely to continue where Season 2 left. Some of you have seen Season 2, and some are still looking for it. The spot is set an atmosphere of War. The story picked up some war states. There is a Kingdom of the Qin. Shin and Hyou are the war orphan; both are fighting for The Qin. After the war, they are proving themselves on the battlefield.

Hyou kidnapped and kidnappers are taken him to the palace of Minister. After that, he manages to return, but he almost died. On the other side, Shin meets the Boy who kidnapped Hyou. Then again, war is set to fight against the Emperor Shi Huangdi. All of these are plotted beautifully, the war, the hostile situation of the warfighters, how they manage to escape themselves. How they fight, for that you have to watch the previous season and upcoming The Kingdom Season 3 Also.

Now you know, The Kingdom Season 3 Episode 1 release date and time.. 2 days are left between the Episode 1 of Season. Between this time, you can check out the previous season also. You can use the weekend to watch the previous episodes that are available on respective broadcasting channels.

If you have seen the trailer then you know that the cast of Season 3 is almost the same. Voice by the artists is back as per the previous season. Character designer of the previous Season is working again in the third season as well. Producers and creators of the show said that they are working closely to get more audiences of The Kingdom Season 3. The third season is helmed by Kenichi Imaizumi and shot in Studio Signpost.

Kingdom Season 3: Episode 1 Comes on 6 April was last modified: by

Share it: