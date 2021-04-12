GTA Online players do not care when they enter the game because they will always find new activities and rewards to obtain, such as those that have been enabled during the week of April 8-15 and about which we will offer all the details in the following guide.

All bonuses and discounts from April 8 to 15

Either because you seek new vehicles, clothing, money, reputation points, etc.You just have to take a look at everything that you will find during this week in the multiplayer of GTA V, which is not especially little.

Podium Vehicle

As usual, your first stop should be The Diamond Casino & Resort casino, the place where as usual you will have the opportunity to spin the wheel of fortune to try to get money, articles of clothing and choose to take the Vehicle of the Podium. This time the chosen one is Blista Kanjo, a Japanese import that has become a classic.

Free vehicles and clothing

Getting free stuff is always great news. This week the game gives away a few gifts about you that we have told in this other guide how to get them to add to your collection the sporty Lampadati Tropos Rally and Jock Cranley’s overalls of the colors gold, silver, pink and black.

Bonus dollars and reputation points

If what interests you the most is getting more money and reputation points, then you will only have to participate in some of the activities or game modes listed below to get double or triple rewards.

Free Roam Challenges : Throughout the day there are some challenges in which the players will face in various tests and with which you will get to get triple dollars and reputation points.

: Throughout the day there are some challenges in which the players will face in various tests and with which you will get to get triple dollars and reputation points. Hunting Pack : in this mode a vehicle contains a bomb that will explode if it goes too slow. The point is that it includes some of the most valuable merchandise that others will try to get hold of. Win or lose, you’ll get triple the money and reputation points.

: in this mode a vehicle contains a bomb that will explode if it goes too slow. The point is that it includes some of the most valuable merchandise that others will try to get hold of. Win or lose, you’ll get triple the money and reputation points. Transform Races: It does not matter if you like to fly planes, trucks, cars, jetpacks, etc., because in this mode you will have to choose all of them and win to receive double dollars and reputation points.

Discounts

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up

The discounts that are enabled in the game are always the most interesting, because thanks to them you will be able to buy properties, weapons and vehicles for a quantity much less than what they usually cost.

Luxury apartments – 40% discount

Weapon Upgrades and MK II Conversions – 50% off

Grotti Cheetah Classic – $ 605,500 (was $ 865,000, 30% discount)

HVY Insurgent – $ 538,650 (previously $ 897,750, 40% discount)

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up – $ 1,077,000 (previously $ 1,795,000, 40% discount)

Lampadati Casco – $ 542,640 (previously $ 904,400, 40% discount)

MTL Dune – $ 780,000 (was $ 1,300,000, 40% discount)

Obey Omnis – $ 420,600 (was $ 701,000, 40% discount)

Vapid Winky – $ 770,000 (was $ 1,100,000, 30% discount)

Bonus con Prime Gaming

Finally, if you are one of those who have a Prime Gaming subscriptionThen Rockstar brings you good news, because you can get the Kosatka submarine sonar for free and also $ 200,000, but you will also have access to the following exclusive discounts:

Annis Savestra – $ 198,000 (previously $ 990,000, 80% discount)

Maibatsu Manchez Scout – $ 135,000 (previously $ 225,000, 40% discount)

Vapid Slamtruck – $ 851,500 (was $ 1,310,000, 35% discount)

