The Last of Us: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline and Everything You Need to Know

The TV show The Last of Us is nearly here. Yes, it won’t be long until we go on an amazing, perilous trip with Joel and Ellie as portrayed on film by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

According to the initial teaser, which was shown in September, the programme would adapt both the original game in the popular series and The Last of Us: Left Behind. Craig Mazin, a Chernobyl employee, and Neil Druckmann, a co-president of Naughty Dog, are responsible for bringing it to television.

The Last of Us

The Last of Us by Naughty Dog made its debut in 2013. The Joel and Ellie-centered action-adventure game immediately gathered a passionate following of enthusiasts. Smuggler Joel and adolescent girl Ellie attempt to traverse the post-apocalyptic United States. The nation has been decimated by a virus, but Ellie is immune and may be able to find a cure.

Along the route, the escort and young team come across dangerous people and unsettling fungus-infected monsters. Players showed interest in their narrative. And right now, HBO is releasing The Last of Us on television. In November 2020, the network gave the project the go-ahead.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who will portray the roles of Joel and Ellie, are among the cast’s many bright stars. In a post-apocalyptic America ruled by evil creatures and zombies known as “clickers,” Pascal and Ramsey are shown as the last two survivors.

The series centres on a terrible virus that is plaguing humanity and turning them into its victims. The human body is impacted by this virus, which makes people unwell and causes skin conditions.

The Last of Us: Cast

Ellie in “Game of Thrones” is Bella Ramsey. Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, has only known life in the containment area and martial rule. She is the courageous and intrepid youngster Joel and Tess are entrusted with smuggling to The Fireflys, a group of people who work independently of the dying remnants of the USA.

Ellie may seem like a weak place to start, but Neil Druckman lobbied to have her on the game’s cover since “this is her tale.” His engagement with the programme shows that the transition from Playstation to tv won’t be too drastic.

The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal is Joel. Though they never appeared together on film, he reteams with Bella Ramsey, a fellow Game of Thrones veteran, for The Last of Us series. Joel is a tough mover within and around the Boston containment area who has worked as a highwayman, a father, a brother, and a badass. Marlene, a person with ties to The Fireflys and the containment zone, hires him to transport Ellie to a meeting place where they would deliver her to The Fireflys.

Tommy, the younger brother of Joel and a former soldier, is Gabriel Luna. The role of Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is Gabriel’s most well-known one. In March 2021, he appeared in an audition for the part of Tommy, and the following day, he was hired.

Merle Dandridge plays Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies resistance group, in The Last Of Us’ supporting cast. That part in the video game was voiced by her. Perry, a rebel in isolation, is portrayed by Jeffrey Pierce, who provided the voice of Tommy inside the video game. Joel’s smuggling companion Tess will be portrayed by Fringe’s Anna Torv.

Thandiwe Newton’s daughter Nico Parker (Dumbo) plays Sarah, Joel’s daughter; Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) plays Frank, a survivor; Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) plays Bill; and Storm Reid (Euphoria) plays Riley, an orphan surviving in post-apocalyptic Boston.

The Last of Us: Plot

The show will have ten episodes and, at least initially, will follow the first game. This suggests that it is safe to anticipate that the storyline of the acclaimed video game will be followed in the tale. The year 2030 is the setting.

Ellie is escorted from a quarantine area for their voyage by Joel, a smuggler with little experience. As they go from east to west, they must rely on one another to survive. It’s a compelling and heartbreaking narrative, so prepare yourself.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the programme will be focused on the original game’s events, but it may also have the potential to include details from the follow-up. We don’t yet know what portion of the original game’s season one will be covered, and it’s possible that the authors have additional seasons in mind for the story (which wouldn’t surprise us).

Flashbacks covering the incidents from The Last of Us: Left Behind DLC were also hinted at in the most recent video. If you haven’t experienced The Last of Us, it follows Joel and Ellie as they travel through the devastated United States after a contemporary fungal illness infected the majority of the populace and transformed them into zombie-like creatures.

In order to discover a cure for the epidemic, the two are looking for a resistance organisation, but as is to be expected, things aren’t quite that easy.

The Last of Us: Episodes

Nine episodes of undetermined duration will make up the first season. The programme is already listed as one of the most costly TV programmes ever produced. According to early rumours, each episode would cost more than $10 million. It’s appropriate that the show’s cast members appear on Game of Thrones, another pricey television programme.

If you’re unaware, there are now two games in The Last of Us franchise. The first game will feature Joel and Ellie as they travel across America to bring Ellie to the Fireflies, a group that is allegedly developing a viral cure. A few years later, in the second game, Ellie is mostly followed as she goes on a vengeance quest.

The Last of Us: Release Date

The highly anticipated series will premiere at the beginning of next year, the production company announced after alert fans discovered an unintentional official launch leak on the HBO Max website. We will not have to wait longer to see it in the UK either; it will premiere on January 15 in the US on HBO. The White Lotus will serve as the show’s mentor, and it will be released the following day on Sky Atlantic on the 16th, following a similar format.

How much did HBO spend on The Last of Us?

The Last Of Us on HBO is said to have an episode budget of $10 million. That equals a staggering $100 million invested in the first season as a whole. It seems to be Canada’s biggest-ever television production. On this page, HollywoodLife will remain to provide show updates.

The Last of Us: Trailer

The first trailer for The Last of Us was released in August along with a sizzle reel for upcoming HBO Max programmes.

Where to Watch The Last of Us

HBO is producing The Last of Us, so HBO cable networks as well as the adaptable streaming platform HBO Max will carry it. For ad-supported streaming, it costs $9.99 per month, and for ad-free viewing, it costs $14.99 per month.

The Last of Us will only have nine episodes, which is unfortunate since we’d all prefer these programmes to go for as long as possible. The episode count was first stated to be ten by Craig Mazen, one of the primary writers for another well-liked HBO series, Chernobyl, on the podcast Scriptnotes, but it was later revealed that the programme will only have nine episodes in the aforementioned Deadline piece.

The creators and writers of the television series The Last Of Us are Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The HBO miniseries Chernobyl, winner of an Emmy Award, was made by Craig, who is most known for it.

The video game The Last Of Us was co-created and directed by Neil. In a June 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Neil discussed transforming the game for television.