Loki actor Tom Hiddleston on James Bond rumors

Tom Hiddleston is on everyone’s lips because we are happy to have him back as Loki in the Disney + series, which they say is set after Avengers: Endgame. And as expected, questions have rained down on him from all sides. In an interview with Empire, he said (they collect Digital Spy and Comicbook) the following to the question that everyone wanted to ask him: Is he going to be the one to become the new James Bond?

“All I can say is, don’t you know already? It’s interesting in itself that I’m suddenly aware of what I’m saying, right? Because what I say becomes a story, but not for you, but for everyone out there. Whatever I say, I realize that it raises even more questions..”

Also speaking with Empire, they asked the actor what the Disney + series was about, and he declined to explain but has pointed to the “changing” logo as a good indicator of the series’ theme. It has been a decade since we met Loki played by Tom Hiddleston, but the actor continues to celebrate being able to play the character even though he has already appeared in six films (and the character’s own series that will arrive on Disney + not long ago). We know that the TV show will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. And beyond Tom Hiddlestone himself, the cast will include Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant, among others. It will be in the month of June.