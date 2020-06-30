The Last of Us Part 2: We discuss the finale on July 1st on Twitch

Share it:

More than ten days have passed since the launch of The Last of Us Part 2, and many of you have probably already reached, or are about to do, the end of Ellie's new journey. For this reason, we believe that the time is ripe to be able to talk about the conclusion of the story, which offers many discussion points.

At the end of thirty hours of play, after countless sufferings and beyond good and evil, what remains of Naughty Dog's masterpiece? We will discuss it starting from 17:00 tomorrow 1st July on Everyeye's Twitch channel, to which you are all invited. It will necessarily be a matter of a direct full of spoilers – otherwise it would be impossible to talk about it – therefore participate only if you have already finished the game. The live will in any case be saved and made available as a replica on the Everyeye on Demand channel, so you can save it and watch it when the time comes.

The Last of Us Part 2 is destined to remain in the history of video games, and beyond. It is a passionate talefull of details and small nuances, full of shocking normality and sincerity. That's why it deserves to be analyzed properly. If you want, you can prepare yourself for the live reading our special on the final of The Last of Us Part 2, which we published today.