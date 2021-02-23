AnimeJapan 2021 event confirmed to be held online

At this point we should no longer be surprised that all event organizers in the world are looking for alternatives to continue carrying out their activities, especially with Covid-19 on us, one of the most logical options is to move the experience online , and it is precisely what the organizing committee of the AnimeJapan for its 2021 edition, confirming it from their social networks.

From its website a statement was presented in which the committee took into consideration the health and safety conditions of its visitors, as well as the state of emergency declared in Japan.

Another of the news revealed was the presentation of Takanori Nishikawa, known as T.M. Revolution, to be an ambassador for this AnimeJapan 2021, having an online participation on February 18 along with the voice actors Ryota Suzuki (Yu Ishigami de KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR) Y Mayu Mineda (Hazuki Yuiga de We Never Learn: BOKUBEN).

AnimeJapan 2021 will be taking place from March 27 to 30 and from here we will be seeing many updates of anime that we will be seeing in the next seasons and some previews that could arrive in 2022. So it is worth keeping it pending.

