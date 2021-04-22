Ghost of Tsushima, Hades and The Last of Us – Part 2 Lead Game Developers Choice Nominations

Nominees for the 2021 Annual Game Developers Choice Awards. It includes great exponents of the last year, such as The Last of Us – Parte 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades y Otros.

To be exact: The Last of Us – Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Half-Life: Alyx are nominated for Game of the Year. The ones with the most nominations are The Last of Us – Part 2, Hades, and Ghost of Tsushima (six each).

Special passes will begin selling at 1:30 a.m. tonight, early July 22. It is the 35th edition, and of course, it will be completely digital due to the situation of the pandemic, and it will take place from July 19 to 23. This year’s Game Developers Conference continues to be a capital event in the industry, with most companies trying to take part.

Any game from any platform released in 2020 can have a nomination this year, and that is why we will see elements such as Kentucky Route Zero with a nomination for best narrative. Nominees and winners are chosen from the International Choice Awards Network, made up of experts from various industry fields.

There go the nominees:

Better Sound

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us – Parte II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best rookie

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital)

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super!Com)

Better design

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us – Parte II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Innovation Award

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Mobile Game

The Pathless (Giant Squid / Annapurna Interactive)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo / PID Publishing)

If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Narrative

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us – Parte II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Better Technology

The Last of Us – Parte II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Visual Design

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us – Parte II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Forest of Sighs (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Project RED / CD Project)

Best VR / AR Game

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

GAME OF THE YEAR