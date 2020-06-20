The Last of Us Part 2, threats to Alanah Pearce: cancel the streaming of the game

Share it:

Finally arrived on June 19th, Naughty Dog and Sony celebrate the publication of the new epic of Ellie and Joel with the trailer of The Last of Us Part 2 containing the press awards.

However, the day of arrival on the production market also sees serious news, related to a regrettable event that involved Alanah Pearce. Actress, writer and podcast host, the woman had chosen to create a series of live streams dedicated to The Last of Us Part 2, so as to allow more people to appreciate the Naughty Dog title. During the first episode of her walkthough, the woman was nevertheless a victim of shame threats.

Directly from the pages of his Twitter account, Alanah Pearce shared the screenshots of some of them. The messages include delusional and serious utterances, including rape threats. Consequently, the woman chose to suspend the transmission of The Last of Us Part 2 themed content, at least temporarily. Instantaneous solidarity from a large part of the community, as well as the dismayed comment of Cory Barlog: the Director of God of War has indeed remembered the narrow-minded nature of these people.

Over the past few hours, a store had reported reporting that it had placed a sexist insult on the covers of The Last of Us Part 2.