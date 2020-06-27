The Last of Us Part 2, the what if of Naughty Dog: cut scenes and alternative ending!

Share it:

Ellie's second journey along the moors of a human society in collapsing conditions has already come to an end for many players, now curious to learn the background that led to the birth of The Last of Us Part 2.

He has recently thought about meeting this need Neil Druckmann, Game Director of the masterpiece signed by Naughty Dog. During an interesting intervention broadcast by Kinda Funny Games, the author was joined by Ashely Johnson is Troy Baker, interpreters of Ellie and Joel respectively, for an intense chat.

Well, among the topics covered, the descriptions of some of the cut scenes of The Last of Us Part 2 have found space. But not only: Druckmann also told some of the variants explored by the development team during the creative process and related to some of the crucial events of the plot of The Last of Us Part 2. Even, the Director Naughty Dog has also discussed a possible alternative ending for the intense epic narrated in the production. A rich man universe of "What if", which Everyeye editorial team decided to explore with a video entirely dedicated: you can view it directly at the beginning of this news or on the Everyeye YouTube channel. Obviously, given the nature of the issue, we point out that the movie contains SPOILER on the plot of the game.

In closing, we remember that Naughty Dog has already confirmed that there are no DLC for The Last of Us Part 2.