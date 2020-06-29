The Last of Us Part 2: the beautiful animations collected in a series of short videos

Share it:

You were fascinated by the incredible quality of Ellie's animations in The Last of Us Part 2? Then you absolutely cannot miss this series of short films that show in sequence the most beautiful movements of the protagonist that are activated during the fights.

To carry out this painstaking work was the Twitter user much, who in his spare time enjoys creating GIFs and movies with material recorded by the most famous video games. With the release of the latest effort from Naughty Dog, Much has had a lot to do and his bulletin board is now invaded by films dedicated to the spectacular animations of the game mounted flawlessly, to the point that there are more and more shares of gamers who appreciated the work done by the user.

We offer below only a small circle of videos made by the user that do not contain spoilers on the plot, but if you have already completed the adventure at least once, we suggest you take a look at Much's Twitter profile and give a ' look at all his creations.

