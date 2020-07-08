The Last of Us Part 2: Sweeney shows the work done on the presentation of E3 2018

Share it:

The dedication and attention to detail of Naughty Dog in The Last of Us Part 2 is there for all to see. To reiterate this approach we thought John Sweeney who with a post showed the immense work done even on the reveal of the gameplay on the occasion of E3 2018.

The Art Director of Naughty Dog in fact, he published the study carried out on the composition of colors for the presentation of The Last of Us Part 2 which took place during E3 2018 in Los Angeles. The image shows the meticulous work with which the developers have treated every single detail, leaving nothing to chance, passing from Jackson's warm and welcoming colors to the cold and threatening environments of Seattle.

Sweeney himself commented: "it was fun to map this sequence! Thinking about everything, from the shape, to the color / lighting table, all the progression / image systems, was a fun process!".

The Last of Us Part 2despite the enormous success, it has provoked great divisions between critics and the public and among the fans themselves. In this regard, on our pages you can find a special dedicated to the much discussed final of The Last of Us Part 2.