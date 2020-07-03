The Last of Us Part 2, Ellie's new guitar tutorials: between Elvis, Beatles and Coldplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With The Last of Us Part 2 available for several days and with the title affected by decidedly positive sales data, the community of the Naughty Dog title is constantly growing.

Among the elements that are bringing together players engaged in experiencing the intense new epic of Ellie is Joel, we find the passion for music. The developers of The Last of Us Part 2 have in fact included in the exclusive PlayStation 4 the possibility of practice freely with the guitar of the young protagonist. Through an accurate system of chord reproduction and rhythm modulation, particularly skilled players are managing to use the tool to play well-known songs, belonging to multiple musical genres.

In this way, an increasing number of tutorials have found space on the net to present the necessary procedures to replicate a specific song to other players. After playing Green Day and Metallica in The Last of Us Part 2, the community has reconstructed further iconic tracks, ranging from Elvis Presley to Beatles, passing through i Coldplay. At the beginning of this news you can therefore find a new collection of tutorial for Ellie's guitar. Here are the passages inside:

Can't Help Falling In Love – Elvis Presley

Interstellar Main Theme – Hans Zimmer

Last of Us Theme – Gustavo Santaolalla

Yesterday – The Beatles

Wonderwall – The Oasis

Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd

Creep – Radiohead

The Scientist – Coldplay

Hurt – Nine Inch Nails

Hurt – Johnny Cash

What do you think of the result?