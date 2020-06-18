The Last of Us Part 2: Ellie stars in two beautiful murals in Berlin

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are only two days left before the launch of The Last of Us Part 2, and PlayStation Germany has well thought of greeting the arrival of one of the most anticipated games of the generation in style.

In Berlin, the German capital, they have been painted two gigantic murals on as many buildings entirely focused on the star of the adventure, Ellie. The works of art are inspired by two well-known artworks that portray the girl at the foot of the same tree but in two completely antipodes situations: in the first she plays the guitar in broad daylight, in the second she hides from the enemies who hunt her in the dark .

The works had already started in early June, and can now be said to be complete. The timelapse shared by PlayStation Germany, which you can view at the bottom of this news, shows us the different stages of implementation and the magnificent final result. Furthermore, the retweet of Neil Druckmann, creative director and writer of The Last of Us Part 2: "It's so incredibly beautiful. Go get them, Ellie!".

The release of the game, remember, is set exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro for Friday 19 June. In the meantime, you can trick the wait by reading the review of The Last of Us Part 2.