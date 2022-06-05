The Last O.G. Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

The Last O.G is an American Comedy show written by John Carcieri and Jordan Peele. This comedy series is produced under Streetlight Productions Inc., Monkeypaw Production, Full flavor, The Tannenbaum Company, Principato-Young Entertainment, Mathew 633, Artists First, and Studios T. Warner Bros.

The Last O.G. Season 5 Release Date

The series has grabbed a lot of attention from the audience and is awaiting the Last O.G Season 5. Before diving directly into season 5. Let’s have a small Recap of other seasons and episodes as well.

Tray plays the main character in the Last O.G series. Tray gets released from prison after 15 years of his life in terms of his good behavior.

Returning to his neighborhood, Brooklyn, he was taken aback, seeing the world has changed a lot in these 15 years. On top of all, another shock awaited him. He finds that his love of life, who was helping him raise his children, has married another man in this course of time.

This series has received immense appreciation and has stolen the hearts of many. It has also received 6.9/10 on IMDb. The first Season of Last O.G was aired on March 31, 2018.

The Last O.G Season 1 to Season 4

Season 1 of The Last O.G series, aired on March 31, 2018, has ten episodes.

The titles of the episodes:

Pilot Bobo Beans Truth Safari Swipe Right Repass Tray ning Day Lemon Drops The Backslide Paid in full Clemenza

Season 2 of The Last O.G series has ten episodes. The titles are,

Ladies First Git up – Git out & Git something A roller skating jam named Saturdays Scenario Sound of Da Police Keep their heads ringing Criminal Minded Mama said Knock you out Your Mom’s in my business Fight the Power

Season 3 of The Last O.G series has also got ten episodes. The tiles are,

Looking at the front door Started from the bottom Ballin They Reminisce Over You Family Feud The breaks In Da Club Come Clean All I need Warning

Season 4 has also got ten episodes, and the titles are,

Staying alive The First hump is the hardest Tray finds his purpose If you can’t buy – Rent Helping is hard The Negotiator Smush Know Thyself The squared circle The Payback

So, the series follows the same pattern of having ten episodes in each Season. So, Season 5 is also expected to have only ten episodes.

Has The Last O. G. Team Has Confirmed the Season 5 Release Or Not?

Season 5 of The Last O.G hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it isn’t necessarily canceled. The Last O.G is going through the process of renewal. Once the renewal is done, Season 5 production will also be completed soon.

The Last O.G. Season 5 When Is It Releasing?

The official dates or the confirmation haven’t come out. So, let’s find out by following the pattern in which other seasons are aired.

Season 1 – March 31, 2018, to June 5, 2018

Season 2 – 30th March 2019 to June 4, 2019

Season 3 – 7th April 2020 to June 9, 2020, on TBS

Season 4 – 26th October 2021 to December 21, 2021.

Expecting Season 5 to be released in Q4 2022.

The Last O.G. Season 5 Cast

Season 5 will retain the main character Tracy Morgan who plays Tray Leviticus Barker, who has spent 15 years in prison and finds it difficult to accept and adapt to the changing world.

The other roles are,

Ryan Gaul as Josh Birkeland

Taylor Christian Mosby as Amira Birkeland

Dante Hoagland as Shazad Birkeland

Anna Maria as Horsford

Da’vine Joy Randolph as Verse

The characters that are expected to return are,

Joel Marsh Garland as Erwin “Big Country”

J.B Smoove as Carl

Gino Vento as Gustavo

Derek Gaines as Jason “Jaybird” Watkins

Daniel J.Watts as Felony

Dmiritti Joseph Moise as Mostel Jefferies

Malik Yoba as Wavy

The Last O.G. Season 5 Trailer

Sorry guys! The trailer hasn’t yet rolled out for the Last O.G season 5. Frequently visit our website, will let you know more about Season 5. But, the trailer will be released as soon as Season 5 gets confirmed.

Im providing the link to the trailer of the Last O.G Season 4.

Till the release of Season 5, you can re-watch season 4 and stay in the mood of the comedy-filled series, “The Last O.G.”

The Last O.G. Season 5 Storyline

In the previous Season, Tray met with a terrible accident and somehow survived. His new chapter of life starts after this accident, where he starts to see the world around him differently. He starts to accept himself and the society around him. His hopes, ambitions, and adaptation increased.

In Season 5, we may see Tray adjusting and adapting to the world he once saw as an alien world. We will see all his challenges and how he deals with each of them. This Season 5 will transform Tray into a very different person with a very different life approach.

FINAL WORDS

Towards the end of this article about the Last O.G comedy series, let me tell you what comments it has received. I’m not going to talk about the scenes of the previous Season as many might not have watched. But all four seasons have received significant attention and reviews. The Last O.G. Season 5 is expected to receive even more than this.

Stay tuned with us and await our next update as well. Lift your hopes high as Tray did, and have a fantabulous day ahead. Thanks for reading.