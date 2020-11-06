The Knights of the Zodiac: the brave Seiya shines in the two new action figures of Tamashii

Seiya, knight of the constellation of Pegasus and who in Italy we know simply as Pegasus, is the protagonist of the manga de The Zodiac Knights. Thanks to the newly reissued Perfect Edition of Star Comics, we can enjoy his first adventures again. But as we know, the story of the knights still goes on.

In fact, Saint Seiya is still in progress but above all it was a much longer story than the one aired in Italy in the 80s with the historical anime. During the narration of Masami Kurumada, Pegasus wore various armor, from the bronze one to the golden one ending with the divine one. Who knows if the brand will go even further, but in the meantime we can enjoy these versions with the new action figures.

In the event organized by Tamashii Nations, a company owned by Bandai Spirits, the new action figures on their intellectual properties were presented and among these two stand out in particular dedicated to the protagonist of The Knights of the Zodiac. Although the details have not yet been revealed, below we can look at the prototypes of Seia di Pegasus – Final Bronze Saint Cloth e Seiya di Pegasus – Sacred Cloth, both belonging to the Myth Cloth EX line.

Waiting to know the details, let’s review another very expensive Seiya statuette that makes fans dream.