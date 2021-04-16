Shingeki no Kyojin to publish chapter 139 with additional pages

Shingeki no Kyojin has come to an end, with chapter 139 of the manga which concludes the adventures of Survey Corps. And now, it seems that fans of the dark and epic franchise of Hajime Isayama they will have more content to look forward to in a future reprint.

The volume 34 from the manga Attack On Titan It will reprint the final chapter already released through Kodansha Comics, including new pages written and drawn by the series creator. However, we have yet to find out what these new pages will contain in terms of story or character developments.

The Truth News reminds you that the anime’s fourth season certainly turned things around for Survey Corps, with Eren Jaeger deciding to take matters into his own hands and rallying a band of “Jaegerists” to overthrow the Eldian army to facilitate a meeting between himself and his brother. Zeke.

(Foto: Kodansha) Personajes de Shingeki no Kyojin

What is the Zeke Jaeger Euthanasia Plan?

With the Euthanasia Plan, Eren and Zeke are trying to free the Eldians from the tragedy of the world by ensuring that no “Son of Ymir” is born again in the future, also managing to free the world from the power of the Titans.

When does the Shingeki no Kyojin anime end?

Anime fans will have to wait until early next year 2022 to see how the story of Eren Jaeger, Armin Arlert, Mikasa Ackerman, and their fellow Eldians from Shingeki no Kyojin comes to an end through the fourth and final season of MAP study.

The final chapter of Attack on Titan is pretty definitive when it comes to wrapping up the story of the Endless war between the Children of Ymir and the nation of Marley, which means we most likely won’t see a sequel series at any point in the near future.

Joining characters like Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland, the epic Shingeki no Kyojin franchise has put an end to the Eren Jaeger story, leaving fans debating whether or not the series ended with an ending worthy of the previous stories.

