The iPhone 12 lowered to 699 euros and more bargains: the best offers in technology from the Rampage of AliExpress brands

Until April 24 in AliExpress Plaza is the campaign "The wildness of brands", with discounts of up to 50% some of the most important brands. Among the categories that enter the promotion is technology, with some top IT, telephony and electronics products with the most attractive discounts.





General coupons available:

With UNMADRE3 you will receive a discount of 3 euros on purchases over 9 euros

With UNMADRE6 you will receive a discount of 6 euros on purchases over 29 euros

With DISMADRE14 you will receive a discount of 14 euros on purchases over 99 euros

With UNMATCH 28 you will receive a discount of 28 euros on purchases over 199 euros

With DESMADRE40 you will receive a discount of 40 euros on purchases over 299 euros

All products listed are new and original, with free and fast shipping from Spain, two years warranty and 15 days for returns and with invoices from available Spanish sellers.

iPhone 12 de 64GB for 699 euros using IPH12APR100, more than 100 euros of difference compared to other stores. The iPhone 12 stands out for its fluid performance thanks to the A14 chip, the good results of its camera and how good its OLED screen looks.

Eye to POCO M3 4 / 64GB because it stays at 95.46 euros applying the store coupons and DISMADRE14, in other shops it is available for 129 euros, discount. The POCO M3 is the most complete among entry-level smartphones, with a Snapdragon 662 processor, a 6.53 “FullHD + panel, a triple camera with a 48MP main sensor and a large 6,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging. Global version

Global version. What does this mean? The device could present differences with respect to the Spanish version (software, languages, bands), etc. In case of offering a guarantee, this is the responsibility of the store and not of the brand.

The veteran Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) 10.1 of 2 / 32GB stays at 150.99 euros using the coupon DISMADRE14, in other stores it is close to 200 euros. After testing Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 from 2019, we highlight the quality of its screen and sound within its price range, very interesting for multimedia consumption, its outstanding autonomy and its premium design with a metal casing. A tablet for the whole family

In other stores it costs 799 euros, in AliExpress Plaza this convertible Asus VivoBook Flip TP412FA-EC707T stays at 651.24 euros using the coupon DESMADRE40. A versatile computer for general use even on the move (weighs 1.5 kg) with Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and 14 “touch panel. With Windows 10 as standard

Minimum price for this most compact mechanical gaming keyboard, the CHROME Kernel TKL it stays at 32.92 euros thanks to the seller’s coupon and UNMADRE6. QWERTY distribution with “ñ”, anti ghosting system, 11 multimedia keys and RGB LED lighting with 9 different effects

Save about 10 euros compared to other stores in the printer HP Officejet Pro 6230, at 63.59 euros with UNMADRE6 and the seller’s coupon. A home-oriented color ink model with Wi-Fi and Ethernet capable of print speeds of 18/10 ppm (black / color)

If you are looking for a cheap and quite modern 4K smart TV, the LG 43UN7100 43 “is 269 euros, almost 100 euros less than in other stores. 2020 entry range with IPS panel with Direct LED backlight scheme, compatible with HLG and HDR10 Pro and with the intuitive WebOS 5.0 as OS.

Take the opportunity to get the Nintendo Switch Lite at one of its lowest prices: 193 euros with the seller’s coupon and UNMATCH 28. The brand’s lightest console for use in mobility has fixed Joy-Con and its impressive catalog of exclusives

The Conga 3390, at 229 euros with the seller’s coupons and coupons such as ABRILCECOTEC (you can also use UNMATCH 28), in other places reduced is close to 300 euros. One of the most complete in its price range: with laser sight to navigate efficiently, up to 150 minutes of autonomy, 2300Pa of suction power, app to control it remotely and accessory for scrubbing

