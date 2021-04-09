The iPhone 12 128GB at its lowest price on Amazon, AirPods 2 and Pro sale and more: Hunting Bargains

One more week, like every Friday, we return with the Hunting Bargains section, the Applesfera space where we collect the best Apple device deals online and from compatible accessories. In this installment we highlight a strong reduction in the iPhone 12 of 128 GB. We started!

IPhone Deals

IPHONE 12 128GB: the most balanced smartphone of the new generation of Apple terminals stands out for its collar Super Retina XDR OLED de 6.1 “, Apple A14 Bionic processor, 4 GB of RAM memory and double rear camera capable of recording video in high resolution 4K Dolby Vision. In El Corte Inglés and Amazon we have it on offer for 959 euros 879 euros.

New Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) – Black

IPHONE 12 PRO MAX DE 512 GB: Apple’s most ambitious “smart” mobile phone to date increases the size of its screen with the panel Super Retina XDR OLED de 6.7 “. The Apple A14 Bionic processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM, and has a triple rear camera with LiDAR sensor for augmented reality tasks. The version with the largest internal storage capacity has a brutal discount on Tu Imei Libre, for 1.609 euros 1.399 euros.

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro MAX (512GB) – Graphite

IPHONE 11 128 GBThe successor to the XR has also been a bestseller due to its lower price than the Pro models, which many users do not see justified. On eBay, with fast shipping from Spain, we can get it by 739 euros 599 euros. It is new, it is an exhibition unit with all its factory plastics and brand new accessories. It has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen, Apple A13 Bionic processor, 4 GB of RAM, double 12 MP rear camera and Face ID on the front.

APPLE IPHONE 11 128GB 1 YEAR APPLE WARRANTY + FREE + INVOICE + GIFT ACCESSORIES

IPHONE SE 128GB: one of the most compact smartphones in the Apple catalog with the design of the iPhone 8, Touch ID and 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD display, as well as Apple A13 Bionic processor and 3 GB of RAM memory, on offer at TuImeiLibre to 539 euros 479 euros.

Apple iPhone SE (128GB) – Blank

Ofertas de Apple Watch

APPLE WATCH SERIES 6 GPS + CELLULAR DE 40 MM: 100 euros discount for the latest and most powerful “smart” watch from Apple, capable of connecting to the Internet without having the iPhone nearby using a compatible data rate. Among its novelties is the measurement of oxygen in blood and the always active altimeter. On Amazon it is by 529 euros 429 euros.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Blue Aluminum Case – Vivid Navy Sport Band

IPad Deals

IPAD (2020) DE 10.2 “WI-FI 32 GB: if you are looking for a tablet with a large catalog of apps, good 10.2 “Retina IPS LCD display and support for handwriting or drawing (Apple Pencil), this iPad can be yours for 379 euros 329 euros on eBay.

Apple iPad 10.2 2020 8th Gen 32GB WiFi

IPAD MINI (2019) DE 64 GB: Apple’s smallest tablet is a good device for reading, sketch, take notes by hand with the Apple Pencil, check email and play by its contained dimensions. Your Imei Libre leaves her for 459 euros 399 euros.

Apple iPad mini (with WiFi, 64GB), Space Gray (Latest Model)

Mac Deals

MACBOOK AIR M1: Apple’s new ultralight laptop with its first chip for computers seeks the balance between power and autonomy, as it is able to endure up to 18 hours without going through the charger. The 256 GB version of SSD and 8 GB of unified memory reaches one of its lowest prices in MediaMarkt, for 1.129 euros 1.019 euros.

New Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver (Latest Model)

MACBOOK PRO M1: still with more autonomy (up to 20 hours) And designed for more demanding tasks, this laptop with 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of SSD is on sale at Amazon and MediaMarkt at 1.449 euros 1.289 euros.

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Space Gray (Latest Model)

Accessory Offers

AIRPODS 2– Apple’s most popular fully wireless Bluetooth headphones feature the chip H1 for better connectivity with the company’s devices, and control through voice commands saying “Hey Siri”. In AliExpress Plaza we can get them by 179 euros 109.44 euros with the coupon “ALIGIFT12”.

AirpodS ORIGINAL 2nd GENERATION Wireless Headphones with Charging Case

AIRPODS PRO– The most advanced fully wireless Bluetooth headphones in the Apple catalog, with the highly valued function of active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, water resistance and wireless charging. With the coupon “ALIGIFT20” they stay at 279 euros 187,61 euros.

More offers?

With Amazon prime you will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month. You have 60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. It can be tried for free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.