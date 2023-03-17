The Incredible Hulk 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Incredible Hulk would be an American superhero film from 2008 that is based on the Marvel Comics character Hulk.

It is the second film inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios made it, and Universal Pictures put it out (MCU).

Edward Norton plays Bruce Banner. Also in the movie are Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, Tim Blake Nelson, Ty Burrell, as well as William Hurt. It was directed by Louis Leterrier and written by Zak Penn.

In the movie, Bruce Banner, as that of the Hulk, gets involved in a military plan to use gamma radiation to bringing back the “Super-Soldier” programme. Banner is on the run from the military and tries to get rid of the Hulk.

The Incredible Hulk had its big debut on June 8, 2008, at the Gibson Theater in Universal City, California.

It was released to the public on June 13, 2008, as part of Phase One of this same Marvel Cinematic Universe.

People actually liked the action sequences and considered it more enjoyable than the 2003 film, but they didn’t resemble that it wasn’t new or deep.

The movie made $264.8 million at the box office around the world, trying to make it the MCU film with the least money.

Norton and Marvel couldn’t agree on how the movie should end, so Mark Ruffalo assumed the title of Banner for future MCU movies starting with 2012’s The Avengers.

Edward Norton wanted to make a remake to 2008’s This same Incredible Hulk, but it didn’t end up happening.

However, a few details about what it was supposed to be about have come out during the years.

After more than a decade of superhero movies that broke box office records, it’s easy to think that the MCU was a sure thing. But if you go back to 2008, it really was a bit of a risk.

Marvel was a new movie studio that had only worked with other studios that had already made a name for themselves. No one had ever attempted to create a shared movie universe such as the MCU before.

A lot of mistakes were made in Phase 1. Modern Marvel Studios might have a reputation for making plans for the long term, however during Phase 1, they often had to change their plans.

This is especially clear if you look closely at the Phase 1 after-credits scenes, because in the end, just one of them really added to the story as a whole.

The Incredible Hulk’s ending had to be changed, so Marvel decided to make their first one-shot. But of course, Marvel’s plans for the Hulk changed much more than that.

The Incredible Hulk 2 Release Date

There has been discussion about Incredible Hulk 2 since the initial Hulk movie came out Director Leterrier said that the final scene of the movie could be seen as Brian turning into a bad guy and that would be the end of the story. He was talking about how, if the movie did well, it might get a sequel.

But if things didn’t work out, that would be the end of the story. But at the time, the studio was busy to “Iron Man” as well as the Avengers, so “The Incredible Hulk” as well as its future were put on hold for good.

There has been talk about an Incredible Hulk 2, but it has never been confirmed. Since the directors won’t say anything about it and the first movie came out 14 years ago, humans can only end up making a few accurate predictions.

That’s a long period for deciding on a follow-up movie, especially for the MCU, that is known for its sequels. Also, The Avengers has been the MCU’s new Bruce Banner for an extremely long time. All of this makes it less likely that The Incredible Hulk 2 will come out.

The Incredible Hulk 2 Cast

The same actors may be in The Incredible Hulk 2, but there may also be new actors and characters. Let’s get to know our favourite actors and the roles they play.

Ed Norton and Bruce Banner

Liv Tyler and Betty Ross

Dr. Samuel Sterns and Tim Blake Nelson

Tim Roth and Emil Blonsky

William Hurt and Thaddeus Ross

The Incredible Hulk 2 Trailer

The Incredible Hulk 2 Plot

Norton hasn’t said a lot about The Incredible Hulk 2, but when he has, he’s usually talked about Banner’s role as “the conscious dreamer, this same guy who can manage the trip.”

In the first movie, Bruce Banner has flashes of memories that suggest he has seen what the Hulk has done. In fact, some of what the Hulk has done has obviously caused him a lot of psychological damage.

So, in The Iron Giant 2, Banner would’ve have learned to stay awake while turning into the Hulk. He would have thought that it was a lucid dream and been able to control the Hulk persona.

It’s similar to a few of the ideas Peter David played with in his famous run on The Incredible Hulk, but it’s a long way from what we saw in Avengers: Endgame, where the characters’ personalities merged.

In an interview, Norton called The Incredible Hulk “Chapter 1” of a multi-part story. This is crucial to comprehending The Incredible Hulk 2, since it means that the movie is probably going to be building on everything that was set up in the first movie.

Betty Ross as well as her father, “Thunderbolt” Ross, will indeed probably come back, and Dr. Samuel Sterns, also known as “the Leader,” would probably be the main bad guy.

Tim Blake Nelson said that he had signed the contract to Marvel for more than one movie to do just that. Ty Burrell also thought he would be back as Doc Samson.

The story is about Dr. Bruce Banner, whom was contacted by a man named General Thaddeus Ross at his university. He is the dad of “Betty,” a buddy of Bruce’s and a woman he likes.

Thaddeus talks to Banner about a test that was part of the “Super Soldier” project during World War II and that Thaddeus and his team were trying to re-create.

The goal of the new project is to make a serum that would make people immune to gamma radiation. Bruce is affected by gamma rays right away, so things don’t go as planned.

Because of this, Bruce turns into the a green monster whenever he gets angry or his heart rate goes above 200 beats per minute. Bruce’s life changed a lot because of what happened.

Because he has become a danger to society, he is forced to run away. Thaddeus also wants to “weaponize” Bruce, which means he wants to use Bruce as a weapon. This makes Bruce decide to leave the area.

Thaddeus and Blonsky’s team attack Bruce again outside the prison. But once again, “The Hulk” can’t be stopped. At this point, Bruce asks his online coworker for help again because he is exhausted of the Hulk’s change.

“Dr. Blue sends him and Betty an invitation to go to New York City” (New York City). Dr. Blue tells him as well as Betty to come to New York City (New York City).

It turns out that he is Dr. Samuel Sterns, who studies cells. Sterns tells them how to treat Bruce’s illness and how he plans to use Bruce’s blood in medicine.

Bruce isn’t sure about the idea, though, and he wants to get rid of his sample first before military finds it. Dr. Blue has asked him and Betty to come to New York (New York City). His name is Dr. Samuel Sterns, and he is a cellular biologist.

Sterns tells them how Bruce’s illness can be treated and how he plans to use Bruce’s blood for medicinal reasons. Bruce isn’t sure about the idea, tho, and doesn’t want the military to use his sample.

Bruce is being looked for by a group of special forces that Thaddeus sent The group is led by Emil Blonsky. But they can’t because Blonsky is really the only one left alive after “The Hulk” easily kills everyone else.

Later, Blonsky asks to be given the same serum, which is then given to him. Even though he has super – human strength and agility, Blonsky’s brain and entire skeleton are messed up.