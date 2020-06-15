The impressive unpublished record that Lionel Messi reached in La Liga de España

Lionel Messi became the protagonist of a new record in La Liga from Spain, since with his goal in Saturday's victory against Mallorca (4-0) he reached the 20 goals for the twelfth consecutive season.
The Argentine, who will turn 33 on June 24, became the first footballer in history of first division soccer in Spain to convert 20 goals or more in twelve consecutive seasons.
"Simply unique records, only available to the best player in history", The official page of Barcelona described it.
The club detailed Messi's scoring ability since the 2008/09 season when with 23 shouts he broke the 20-goal barrier for the first time. The streak continued in 2009/10 with 34 goals; in 2010/11, 31; in 2011/12, 50; in 2012/13, 46; in 2013/14, 28; in 2014/15, 43; in 2015/16, 26; in 2016/17, 37; in 2017/18, 34; and in 2018/19, 36.
In the current 2019/20 season, Messi is the championship striker with 20 goals in 23 games since he missed the remaining five due to injury and can still extend the mark in the ten dates that are left until the end. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) is who escorts him with 14 conquests. To finish as the Pichichi of La Liga, Messi would achieve another record by obtaining seven awards and surpassing the historic Telmo Zarra in the historical table of maximum winners. Further, would equal the Mexican Hugo Sánchez like the footballer who got it the most consecutive form (4).
The Barcelona data also indicate the facet of assisting that Messi has incorporated in recent years. This season he is the player with the most assists, with fourteen, and also participated in fifteen of the last 18 goals of the team led by Quique Setién.
This weekend football returned in La Liga de España and Lionel Messi was the main protagonist of Barcelona's 4-0 win against Mallorca. The Argentine scored a goal, assisted in another two and took the award to the figure of the match. With these three points, the culé cast remains at the top of such a table with 61 units, two more than Real Madrid (this Sunday they beat Eibar 3-1).
On the next day, the 29th of the Spanish championship, Barcelona will host Leganés at the Camp Nou, seeking to take the title one step further, when only ten dates remain for the end of the season.
Add Comment