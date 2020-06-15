The impressive unpublished record that Lionel Messi reached in La Liga de España

In the current 2019/20 season, Messi is the championship striker with 20 goals in 23 games since he missed the remaining five due to injury and can still extend the mark in the ten dates that are left until the end. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) is who escorts him with 14 conquests. To finish as the Pichichi of La Liga, Messi would achieve another record by obtaining seven awards and surpassing the historic Telmo Zarra in the historical table of maximum winners. Further, would equal the Mexican Hugo Sánchez like the footballer who got it the most consecutive form (4).