The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Dark fantasy TV anime ‘The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace,’ also known as ‘Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi,’ tells the narrative of an epic battle between the show’s namesake gods and demons. Eight hundred years ago, terrifying creatures wrecked the world and almost wiped off the human race. Because humanity was unable to oppose them, they prayed, and the combat deities known as Idaten were born.

Even though these gods were so strong that they quickly crushed and trapped the demons, the Zoble Empire revived them some centuries later, placing mankind in jeopardy once again. The current crop of Idaten, however, knows little to nothing about the savagery of demons. But Rin, the only surviving divinity to have participated in that great conflict, is gearing them up for a full-scale assault.

The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 2

The anime, based on Amahara’s manga of the same name, debuted on July 23, 2021. Both reviewers and audiences seemed to like it. Despite the fact that the show’s more violent moments turned off some viewers, the show’s popularity grew with each installment. Fans are dying for more information about the second season after the shocking conclusion of the first. This is all the information we have at the moment.

The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 2 Release Date

On July 23, 2021, FujiTV premiered the first season of the show. After 11 episodes, the anime ended on October 1, 2021. In addition, Studio Mappa created the show and hired Hiroshi Seko to write episodes. On the other side, Seimi Kidokoro oversaw the director’s staff.

The revival of the anime series has not been announced by MAPPA or any of the other production teams as of yet. Critics have praised the show. The ratings for the first 11 episodes have steadily risen. Therefore, there is a great potential for revitalization. However, the following manga volumes are going to require some time to produce.

If they continue to release content at the same rate, we won’t see anything until late 2023. Fans may be certain that the anime will return, possibly once enough material has been gathered for a new season, thanks to the cliffhanger finale. Taking everything into account, we can probably pin down the series’ release date to sometime around 2024.

The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Story

Monsterous monsters invaded and almost wiped off humanity some 800 years ago. At the point of extinction, every person started praying to his or her deity, hoping that someone or something would intervene. Their prayers were heard, and a race of deities known as the “Idaten” was born; the Idaten used their superhuman strength and divine talents to vanquish the demons, therefore preserving mankind and establishing global peace.

The current Idaten generation has been living in relative peace for quite some time, and as a result, they know very little about the demons. The new Idaten, who are taught by Rin, the only surviving member of the original Idaten from 800 years ago, figure out how to make it in a world where they are no longer needed. The misfit warriors are summoned back to combat against their natural adversary when the oppressive Zoble Empire raises a demon from the dead.

The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Cast

Hayato Voiced by: Romi Park

Ysley Voiced by: Megumi Ogata

Paula Voiced by: Yui Horie

Rin Voiced by: Akemi Okamura

Prontea Voiced by: Akira Ishida

Gil Voiced by: Shizuka Itō

Piscalat Voiced by: Asami Seto

Nickel Voiced by: Sumire Uesaka

Cory Voiced by: Shizuka Ishigami

Nept Voiced by: Masuo Amada

Miku Voiced by: Mariya Ise

Brandy Voiced by: Yōko Honna

Takeshita Voiced by: Mitsuru Miyamoto

Ōbami Voiced by: Chō

The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 2 Plot

In season one’s conclusion, Prontea and Ysley hunt for Miku and other survivors of the invasion of the demons. Rin, meantime, was still befuddled by his encounter with Oobami. In contrast, Miku planned to eliminate Ysley and kidnap one of his squad members. While having a relaxing bath, Ysley team member Piscalat saw a familiar cloud of smoke around her. The Oobami brainwashing left her immobile.

She is brainwashed into chopping off Ysley’s limbs and kidnapping him. After a while, Cory and Paul go back to Zoble. The demons ensured that he would revert to his previous personality as well. Paula was kidnapped and tormented by the demons much as Ysley was. Prontea quickly finds out what’s going on. At the conclusion of the episode, Rin is still searching hopelessly for Paula, but she has no idea where to find her.

In season 2, Ysley and Paula’s pals will work together to locate their suffering companions. Their odds of survival are limited, however, since the gang is not in the greatest of health. In the meanwhile, Rin may have figured out how Oobami was able to access his grandfather’s memories. The Idaten would likely launch a massive assault on him and his buddies if they were trapped. But whether or if Rin can save Paula or Ysley is an open question. But at this point, it seems hopeless, given his circumstances.

Where to watch The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace?

Crunchyroll hosts episodes of The Idaten-Deities Know-Only Peace. On the official streaming platforms for the new Idaten Deities Know Only Peace episodes, you can get subtitles in English.