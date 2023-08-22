The Ice Guy And His Cool Female Colleague Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 2 of The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague is a forthcoming Japanese manga series.

Miyuki Tonogaya writes and represents the program. In July 2019, it debuted on Square Enix’s Gangan Pixiv manga website.

The series’ chapters have been compiled into seven volumes as of December 2022. A Zero-G and Liber-produced anime television shows adaptation aired about January to March 2023.

Season 2 of Ice Guy and the Cool Female Colleague is one of most anticipated office romance animes, and fans are already clamoring for it.

Ice Guy and the Cool Female Colleague, referred to as “Kori Zokusei Danshi to Kru na Doryo Joshi” in Japan, is an adaptation of Miyuki Tonogaya’s workplace romance manga series Ice Guy and the Cool Female Colleague.

Studio Zero-G created the first season of the anime, which ran from January 4, 2023 to March 22, 2023 on various Japanese local networks.

Outside of Japan, Crunchyroll broadcast the anime with both sub and dub, and it was well received by viewers and critics. Many praised its relatable plot and uplifting narrative.

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season; however, there are encouraging indications for a 2024 broadcast.

The Ice Guy And His Cool Female Colleague Season 2 Release Date

The premiere of The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague’s first season was announced for January 4, 2023.

There were a total of 12 episodes. The remaining seasons will be disseminated in the years to come.

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague’s return for a second season has not yet been confirmed. Currently, the renewal status must be validated.

In addition, the program has not yet been officially approved by its production studio. Despite this, the show’s creators have expressed desire to a second season and suggested possible plotlines.

The Ice Guy And His Cool Female Colleague Season 2 Cast

Fuyutsuki-san, voiced by Yui Ishikawa, and Himuro-kun will return for The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague Season 2 if the series is renewed. Chiaki Kobayashi and Komori-san lend their voices to the characters. Yumi Uchiyama voices Saejima-kun Koki Uchiyama and Otonashi-san provide the voices The character is voiced by Ayane Sakura.

The Ice Guy And His Cool Female Colleague Season 2 Trailer

The Ice Guy And His Cool Female Colleague Season 2 Plot

The series has not been renewed for a second season by Tokyo MX. Due to the lack of information regarding the second installment of The Ice Guy along with His Cool Female Colleague, we can only speculate about the plot.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

The plot of the program centers on Himuro. Himuro is a colleague who belongs to a competition of supernatural beings with extraordinary abilities.

If he focuses intently, his colleagues will hear what sounds including the Arctic for some time.

Despite his icy abilities, Himuro is a kind and charitable individual. Despite his affection for both, he is unable to talk to flowers or cats.

Himuro admires his boss Fuyutsuki, a tranquil woman with a knack for finding straightforward solutions to his peculiar quandaries.

Himuro’s heart becomes a blizzard whenever Fuyutsuki does something kind for him, but he not seems to observe the blizzard he unleashes on the office floor.

Our protagonists will learn to confront their innermost fears and doubts while offering themselves up to life’s greatest delights through inner exploration.

Through the fluctuations that occur they encounter in the comedic and thrilling episodes, the protagonists are going to discover to accept themselves and others.

As indicated in the opening paragraph, whatever Himuro, the Ice Guy, feels is reflected in his environs.

His emotions can cause a cyclone and a tempest, but no matter what occurs, it always centers around the frigid weather, or ice, in essence.

Normal humans cannot cause this sort of thing each time they feel something, so he must be preternatural.

This Ice Guy is a decent person, and he has a crush on his coworker, though he is unsure of what it is.

Season 2 of The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague will continue the storyline. With additional volumes forthcoming, the anime will likely incorporate the new volumes.

If a second season of the anime is produced, we will learn about both Himuro and his coworker Fuyutuski.

Their relationship will likely acquire a new moniker or a new landmark. We have high hopes for the upcoming second season in the anime.