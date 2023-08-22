Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Our Last Crusade or The Rise of a New World, Season 2 is a light novel series published in Japan. The program was created by Kei Suzanne, and Ao Nekonabe hosted it.

Fujimi Shobo has published 14 volumes and three short stories to KADOKAWA Co., Ltd. through its Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint since May 2017. Yen Press licenses light novels as well as manga for distribution in North America.

The premiere episode will broadcast on October 7, 2020. Fans of Our Last Crusade: The Rise of a New World are ecstatic about the second season and want to learn more about it.

We understand your enthusiasm, so here are all the details regarding Our Last Crusade: The Rise of a New World’s second season.

In 2017, Kadokawa published the light novel for the first time. Manga and anime adaptations followed shortly after.

Since the release of “Our Last Crusade” Season 1 in 2020, viewers have wondered if the show will ever receive a second season.

Fortunately, they are fortunate. Silver Link has verified that it is currently developing a second season of “Our Last Crusade.”

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Release Date

The premiere date of the first season for Our Last Crusade, Or The Rise of a New World was announced as October 7, 2020. There were a total of 12 episodes. The remaining seasons will be disseminated in the years to come.

Unfortunately, it is currently unknown if Our Last Mission or The Rise of a New World will be back to feed a second season. Currently, the renewal status must be validated.

In addition, the program has not yet been officially approved by its production studio. Regardless, the creators of the program have voiced enthusiasm for a second season and have already outlined potential storylines.

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Cast

If renewed, Our Last Crusade or The Rise of a New World Season 2 will feature the voices of Ysuke Kobayashi as Iska, Sora Amamiya as Aliceliese Lou Nebulous IX, and Shun’ichi Toki and Mismis Klass as Jhin Syulargun. Nao Shiraki and Nene Alkastone’s voices are provided by Kaori Ishihara.

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Trailer

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Plot

The first season of “Our Last Crusade” follows Iska and Alice as they alternate between fighting on the battlefield and befriending one another in neutral territory before forming a partnership.

Eventually, their blossoming romance could bring harmony between their countries. In accordance with Monsters and Critics, Season 2 of “Our Last Crusade” will adapt the first five volumes of the original light novel.

Season 2 will focus on Sisbell’s efforts to dismantle a conspiracy who threatens the Nebulous Sovereignty, picking up where the previous season left off.

For admirers of the first season, Season 2 of “Our Last Crusade” promises a thrilling new story with action, romance, or at least one assassination attempt. It is unknown, however, how much for the short story collection Season 2 will be adapted.

The first season was criticized for its tempo, as it covered four volumes in only 12 episodes, whereas many anime accomplish the same feat in 24 episodes.

Unfortunately, Silver Link is yet to announce the number of episodes Season 2 will have, so “Our Last Crusade” viewers may not get exactly what they want in the next chapter.

The series has not been renewed for a second season by Tokyo MX. Due to the lack of information regarding the second season of The Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World, we can only speculate about the plot.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

