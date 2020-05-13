The Hundred Season 7 will be premiere on 20 May 2020

Share it:

“The Hundred” Season 7

The Hundred is an American science fiction drama television series that premiered on March 19, 2014, on the CW television network. This series is based on the novel series by the same name by Kass Morgan. The cast of the series is including Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor), Finn Collins (Thomas McDonnell), Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos), Jasper Jordan (Devon Bostick), Monty Green (Christopher Larkin), Raven Reyes (Lindsey Morgan), John Murphy (Richard Harmon), and Wells Jaha (Eli Goree). They are among the first people from a space habitat, the Ark, to return to Earth after a devastating nuclear apocalypse. Other lead characters include Dr. Abby Griffin (Paige Turco), Clarke’s mother; Marcus Kane (Henry Ian Cusick), a council member on the Ark; and Thelonious Jaha (Isaiah Washington), Chancellor of the Ark and Welles’s father. The running time of the episodes is 39-42 minutes.

Production updates of season 7

Past seasons of the series ‘The hundred’ got a huge appreciation from the audience. This series consists of 6 seasons and is ready to on air the season 7. The sixth season of the series was premiered on April 30, 2019. And it was wrapped on 14 March 2020. The sixth season of the series was full of twists and turns and the fans appreciated and enjoyed the series. And they are eagerly waiting for the 7 seasons.This season is going to be the final season of the series and this is also a reason why people are excited about the series. In the last season, we lose two characters.

The name of the first four episodes has been revealed. The episode 1 titled “From the ashes” the second episode titled “The Garden” the third episode titled “False Gods” and the fourth one titled “Hesperides”. We can also get see the different locations where the series have been captured. Some kind of icy terrain and a landscape look can be found in the series.

Release date of the season 7

All the sixth season of the series consists of 13 episodes but this season is going to have 16 episodes. The seventh season of the series will be premiere on 20 May 2020.

