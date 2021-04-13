The high-end Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are once again at a low price on Amazon. You can release them for only 199 euros

If you are looking for high-end over-ear headphones with which to enjoy every detail of your favorite music or videos and want to save some money, this may be the time to get hold of them. Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Because in Amazon They return to touch their minimum price and they will stay at a tight 199 euros.





These headband headphones are designed to be used especially with smartphones even wearing Alexa integrated, and having controls for calls, volume and playback on the right capsule.

As you would expect from the brand, the design and ergonomics They are at the best level, with the best materials and fit and we only have that, since, as far as sound quality is concerned, they even have noise cancellation, with 3 levels, so that our voice can be heard with total clarity in calls or virtual assistants do not understand perfectly.

Of course also can be used with cable, with a 3.5 mm jack connection, although its greatest asset is in wireless use, via Bluetooth, with fast pairing via NFC, with an autonomy of about 20 hours in use and 40 hours if we do it with the cable.

We have an app at our disposal, from which to control the equalization and other aspects, and, in addition to being folding, for a comfortable transport, they offer us a careful transport sling, so that we always carry them protected and of course, the corresponding cables.





Bose QuietComfort 35 Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones II: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Built-in Microphone and Alexa Voice Control, Black READ: Review of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10+

In this case, Amazon matches the offer of PcComponentes, which, like Amazon, also has them for 199 euros with free shipping for all customers, not just the Premium ones. We will be taking them 100 euros cheaper than what they officially cost And also if we choose Amazon to buy them, we can have them at home in a single business day if we are Prime or if we take advantage of the free trial for one month of the service.

You have more information about them in Engadget and on the Bose website.

