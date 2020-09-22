The Heroes of Disney Animal Kingdom Review: the new Disney + docuseries

Have you ever seen what’s in an elephant’s mouth or admired vultures making their nests? With The Heroes of Disney Animal Kingdom it is possible to do so, discovering the fascinating world of animals and at the same time witnessing the methods of managing a theme park. We had already seen behind the scenes of Disney amusement parks, in our review of The Imagineering Story. Now with The heroes of the Disney Animal Kingdom we will follow the detail closely Disney’s Animal Kingdom park attendant routine and the section The Seas with Nemo & Friends, located in Orlando, Florida, in the town of EPCOT designed by Walt Disney. The docuseries joins the numerous Disney + releases of September and will make its debut on the 25th of this month in the streaming catalog of the Burbank giant.

The magic of the animal kingdom in its various forms

There are now many documentaries and series dedicated to animals with an increasingly extraordinary visual quality, able to involve like few other products on the market. Although on a technical level the realization of the The heroes of the Disney Animal Kingdom be different from cinema-style show – as our review of Our Planet shows – this title coming to Disney + still has a lot to offer. In the first place an exclusive look at the life of many animal species guests of the vast Orlando theme park, inaugurated in the now distant 1982. Secondly, a carefree narration, which guarantees the public a simple and pleasant enjoyment of the title. The daily routine of the park’s animals is explored through sympathetic storytelling, which primarily aims to entertain and inform, but which also aims to praise the incredible commitment of those who make sure each specimen is healthy and has all of that. it needs. In fact, there are more than three hundred species allocated in the structure – which faithfully reproduces their habitats -, for a total number that it exceeds five thousand specimens.

In this docuseries, the magic of the animal kingdom stops being just the inspiration for Disney animated films and turns into a wonderful setting where the curiosity of young and old can be thirsty. We will discover gorillas, rhinos, elephants and giraffes, but also lions, vultures, many animals of the oceans and many other cute specimens. The real surprise will be above all the care and passion with which the employees take care of them, inevitably ending up becoming fond of them.

An exceptional narrator

A valid docuseries must be made up of many elements, not just a solid information base and a theme capable of capturing the interest of viewers. In the final result, storytelling is also of crucial importance and in The Heroes of Disney Animal Kingdom plays a leading role, thanks to the choice of a exceptional narrator. The original voice of Snowman Olaf from the franchise Frozen, embodied by the sympathetic actor Josh Gad, it will accompany us on an exciting journey to discover the numerous animal species that inhabit the park and the little secrets of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The eight magical episodes, shot over five months with the aid of equipment capable of capturing the daily life of animals, The Heroes of Disney Animal Kingdom also represent a window on the methods of protection and care of the specimens of the center. In fact, it is not only they who are the protagonists of the docuseries, which also focuses on veterinarians and on those who manage the different habitats. After all, being able to approach doctors and observe closely how they approach the unexpected in the profession is not every day!

The Heroes of Disney Animal Kingdom could appear a documentary like many others, although it does not have what it takes to achieve qualitatively the high levels of many similar products. However, it is a good title, which entertains with sympathy and involves, conquering us with curious themes for young and old!