The Haunting of Bly Manor, curiosities about the Hill House sequel from today on Netflix

Mike Flanagan wants to replicate Hill House’s success with Season 2, The Haunting of Bly Manor, available today on Netflix. This second serial chapter is also based on the various writings of the well-known novelist Henry James, and consists of nine episodes. A second chapter that includes haunted houses and possessed people.

“And as Steve Crain said last season” Flanagan said “Neither is missing”.

Although spoilers are obviously forbidden, here are some curiosities to know before you get in front of the TV and enjoy The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The source material is Henry James’ novel, The Turn of the Screw, which tells the frightening experiences of a young nanny on an English country estate. Bly of Manor is also inspired by The Jolly Corner, also by Henry James, as well as The Romance of Certain Old Clothes.

But as with the first season, fans shouldn’t expect a very faithful adaptation to the text.

Most of the plot takes place in the 1980s, and the cast are returning Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, along with ET star Henry Thomas. Among the new entries we point out N’Tia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Amelie Bea Smith, in addition to Amelia Eve and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

The synopsis relates: “After the tragic death of an au pair, Henry Wingrave (Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Pedretti), to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Smith and Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor estate chef Owen (Kohli), gardener Jamie (Eve) and housekeeper Mrs. Grose (Miller). But … centuries of dark secrets of love and loss waiting to be unearthed in this chilling romance gothic. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone. ” Or as Miller sums it up: “Not everything is as it seems at Bly Manor.”

Just like in Hill House, viewers will need to be very careful about the backgrounds of the Bly of Manor sets, as well as the quotes from previous adaptations of James’s works, such as the movie Suspense.

