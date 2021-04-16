‘Indiana Jones 5’ signs Mads Mikkelsen: the star of ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Another Round’ joins the archaeologist’s new adventure that will arrive in 2022

I don’t know if the same thing is happening to you, but ‘Indiana Jones 5’ has gone from being a sequel that generated tremendous laziness to become a project to which I have more and more desire to take the glove; and a good part of it is to blame for recent additions to a cast that has just been joined by one of the biggest stars of the moment.

As she continues to wow half the world with her exceptional performance – and viral dance – in Thomas Vintenberg’s equally remarkable ‘Another Round’, Mads Mikkelsen has signed for the new adventure of the famous archaeologist in a role yet to be determined.

Hopefully – I cross my fingers – the Dane will bring the villain of the function. Throughout his career and, especially, since his leap to Hollywood, he has shown how well these types of roles suit him in productions such as ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Casino Royale’ and, above all, a ‘Hannibal’ that we gifted one of the best and most charismatic antagonists of recent years; so to have Mikkelsen repeat this record would be to bet on a winning horse.

‘Indiana Jones 5’, which will once again feature Harrison Ford and whose ship Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also boarded – will she be the villain? – is scheduled to premiere on July 29, 2022, will have James Mangold directing and, more importantly, will once again have the legendary John Williams in charge of the soundtrack. As I said at the beginning, things are getting better and better …

Via | Deadline