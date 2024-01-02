The Great Passage Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

The Japanese anime series The Great Passage is based on Shion Miura’s book Fune O Amu. Cartoons in this series depict the protagonist’s rise from corporate liability to the most famous editor of his day as he works to compile a new lexicon.

One of the things that makes Japanese anime so interesting and captivating is the romantic subplot. Perseverance, dedication, and resolve to realize one’s dreams are the moral pillars of the series. The road to success is paved by the struggles one endures. The volumes were written a decade ago, yet the story’s brilliance still influences viewers.

The Great Passage Season 2 Release Date

Zexcs Studio’s series made its debut on Fuji TV (Nitamina) on October 14, 2016, and ran until December 23, 2016. Viewers’ expectations that the announcement of a second season will be made in early or mid-2018 have not been met. However, many are holding out hope that the production company may consider producing season 2 when they accomplish their viewing and sales targets.

The Great Passage Story

The Great Passage, a new dictionary, is now in the publishing process. As a result of his passion for reading and his position as a retiring editor of the dictionary department, Kouhei Araki has chosen Mitsuya Majime, who was formerly employed in the sales department of publisher Genbu Publishing, to follow him. Within the dictionary department, there is a reputation for being a “money-eating insect” (loss-maker). However, Mitsuya’s dedication and passion for words help him rise to the position of excellent editor.

The Great Passage Cast

Mitsuya Majime Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai

The heroine of the story is Majime. Until Araki moves him to the Editorial Department of the Dictionary, he works as a salesman for Genbu. Although he attempts to learn how to, he is a bookworm and struggles to express himself emotionally.

Masashi Nishioka Voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya

Before being moved to the PR Department, Nishioka was an editor at the Dictionary Editorial Department. He is a kind and attractive person.

Kaguya Hayashi Voiced by: Maaya Sakamoto

Majime’s landlord is the great-grandfather of Kaguya. Upon hearing Majime’s confession, she reacts positively since she is pursuing a career as a Japanese chef.

Kōhei Araki Voiced by: Tetsuo Kanao

His wife’s sickness has prompted him to resign, and he was formerly chief of the dictionary editing department.

Kaoru Sasaki Voiced by: Yoshiko Sakakibara

In the Dictionary Editorial Department, Sasaki serves as secretary. A kind soul, she keeps the department’s editors in good stead.

Midori Kishibe Voiced by: Yōko Hikasa

A character named Kishibe is introduced after the time jump. She initially struggles to adapt to her new position and surroundings after being moved from the Northern Black Editorial Team.

Remi Miyoshi Voiced by: Chiwa Saitō

Miyoshi is covertly seeing Nishioka, a high school classmate of hers, while she works in public relations.

Tomosuke Matsumoto Voiced by: Mugihito

As an adviser for the creation of “The Great Passage” at Genbu’s Dictionary Editorial Department, Matsumoto (or Matsumoto-sensei, as others call him) is a scholar at the university.

Take Voiced by: Ikuko Tani

Both Majime and Kaguya’s grandma are named Take.

The Great Passage Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 of the show has yet to be announced, and fans are holding out hope that the producers will heed their demands and create an incredible teaser for the upcoming second season.

Where to watch The Great Passage Season 2?

You can watch season 1 on GogoAnime or MyAnimeList, even if season 2 hasn’t been made yet. The first season of the anime may be accessed via these two websites. It is also available on Amazon Prime Video for viewing.