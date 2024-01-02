Try Knights Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When you’re in the Amine world, you probably listen to or watch more romance, ecchi, and science fiction shows than sports ones. So, I’ll be describing a specific athletic program here. I recommend it to everyone who has never seen an amine series before but has always wanted to. It is also based on the works of Shunsaku Yano, a Japanese manga artist.

The Monthly Comic Gene was the publication where this was published. On June 15, 2018, it was published for the first time. The Japanese anime Try Knights is about a rugby-themed sports game. Rugby, a kind of football popular in the 19th century, is a team sport. Each of the two teams, using an oval-shaped ball, consists of fifteen players.

Tadayoshi Sasaki directed the series, while Makoto Takada wrote the script. The series was very brilliant when it came to sports technology. The first season is just ordinary at best when compared to other sports programs.

In my view, this sports amine series isn’t only for grown-ups; it’s a great way for kids to learn about the sport. With the show’s renewal, there remain few prospects for a new season. Here you can find the latest information on the release date, storyline, actors, and more for season 2.

Try Knights Season 2 Renewal Status

Fans were not very fond of this sports anime’s first season. On the other hand, reviewers gave it a bad review because of all the problems they found. The anime’s art and animation were just as terrible as the plot, and they were completely different from the manga. Fans were hoping for a faithful adaptation; thus, this was a major letdown for them. Consequently, its score on MyAnimeList is a pitiful 4.71.

With barely 16,000 people in its MAL group, the show is not that popular either. Thankfully, the production company still has all the necessary materials to create Try Knights Season 2, which is the only positive development about the show’s future. Unfortunately, the anime’s low ratings and declining popularity make a second season quite improbable.

Try Knights Season 2 Release Date

The first season of “Try Knights” debuted on July 31, 2019, and concluded on October 16, 2019, after 12 episodes. The three volumes of the sports anime are based on a continuing manga series. Since the most current volume came out on August 27, 2019, it stands to reason that it will not be included in season 1.

Considering how far the manga has come so far, the anime could receive a lot more than just one more season of sequels. The biggest issue, however, is that the anime has a very poor rating across the board. We will keep you posted here if we hear anything new about when Season 2 of ‘Try Knights’ will be available to stream.

Try Knights Cast

Riku Haruma Voiced by: Shōgo Sakamoto

Akira Kariya Voiced by: KENN

Tomomi Hōryū Voiced by: Seiji Maeda

Pearce Valentine Shōtani Voiced by: Shūta Morishima

Seiichirō Nade Voiced by: Yoshiki Nakajima

Tori Fuyuhara Voiced by: Takuma Terashima

Sōya Randō Voiced by: Kōhei Amasaki

Keita Oguma Voiced by: Hidenori Takahashi

Reo Asamiya Voiced by: Takuya Satō

Yukiya Katashiro Voiced by: Wataru Urata

Akiomi Suruga Voiced by: Tomoya Fukui

Rinto Arimura Voiced by: Shun Horie

Shōgo Tenkawa Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya

Try Knights Season 2 Plot

The protagonist, Riku Haruma, is a phenomenal rugby player, and the plot centers on him and the sport. He decided to stop playing rugby when he started school because he was worried about his health. While strolling around the school playground, he saw a group of students engrossed in a game.

Additionally, a dedicated player named Akira Kariya, following Riku’s intuition, travels to provide them with some rugby coaching to help them improve. Everything changes for Riku at that point, and he alters his mind.

Read the magazine if you’re dying to know what happens next in the Try Knights series and can’t wait for the next installment to come out. Seeing as how we have heard nothing about the series’ renewal as of yet.

Where to watch Try Knights?

Even though there isn’t yet an official English dub of “Try Knights,” you can listen to the Japanese original on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.