Pastel Memories Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Just when are we going to see Pastel Memories on film again? This has been a burning question for many viewers since the first season. Despite the show’s poor box office performance, many fans are hoping for a revival because they believe in the anime’s potential.

They are eager to see Season 2 of Pastel Memories since it has been almost two years since their previous viewing. In that case, how likely is it that this anime will be back? Here, you can find all the most recent information.

This anime series is called Pastel Memories, and it’s a science fiction action adventure. It is based on the same-titled role-playing video game developed by FuRyu. The plot of the game was taken up by the animation company Project No. 9 to create the first season of the adaptation.

On January 8, 2019, it made its debut for the viewing public. An anime series that aired for twelve episodes finally came to an end on March 26, 2019.

Pastel Memories Season 2 Renewal Status

Otakus from all around the world had mixed feelings about Pastel Memories’ debut season. This indicates that the show’s rating on MyAnimeList is really low, at 5.11. Viewers were few and far between for the show. Due to its origins as a video game, the program managed to garner a small but dedicated fan following, despite its lack of fame.

Many people who played the game also watched the anime because of how popular it was. Only 17,000 people have joined the show’s minimalist group. There will probably not be a Pastel Memories season 2 since the show’s overall performance was inadequate.

The Pastel Memories anime, in case you didn’t know, is based on a video game. The studio behind the film has lifted the plot from the video game. Renewing the anime series depends on two things: how many people like the program and whether or not there is enough content to continue.

Pastel Memories Season 2 Release Date

Getting the go-ahead for a sequel to the anime would be nothing short of a miracle. Season 2 of Pastel Memories is scheduled to premiere in 2024, barring any improbable circumstances.

Pastel Memories Story

As the year 20XX progresses, Akihabara’s manga and anime culture is dwindling. A strange and malevolent virus enters the fictitious universes of many works and wipes them out, along with anyone’s memories of them. Members of the café Rabbit Shed Shop can halt the infection by traveling into these realms; thus, they stand against this.

Pastel Memories Cast

Izumi Asagi Voiced by: Hiyori Nitta

Voiced by: Hiyori Nitta Ayaka Sakaki Voiced by: Mariko Toribe

Voiced by: Mariko Toribe Irina Leskova Voiced by: Yumi Uchiyama

Voiced by: Yumi Uchiyama Kaoruko Nijouin Voiced by: Yukiyo Fujii

Voiced by: Yukiyo Fujii Yuina Machiya Voiced by: Rie Murakawa

Voiced by: Rie Murakawa Michi Edogawabashi Voiced by: Naomi Ōzora

Voiced by: Naomi Ōzora Minami Senju Voiced by: Ai Yamamoto

Voiced by: Ai Yamamoto Chimari Maiko Voiced by: Yui Ogura

Voiced by: Yui Ogura Nao Mejiro Voiced by: Yumiri Hanamori

Voiced by: Yumiri Hanamori Rei Kurushima Voiced by: Yurika Kubo

Voiced by: Yurika Kubo Komachi Satonaka Voiced by: Megumi Toda

Voiced by: Megumi Toda Saori Rokugou Voiced by: Kotori Koiwai

Voiced by: Kotori Koiwai Nejire Usagi Voiced by: Chitose Morinaga

Voiced by: Chitose Morinaga Maya Voiced by: Chiaki Takahashi

Pastel Memories Season 2: Is there enough source material?

This can be a warning sign that the program does not have a large enough audience. Regarding the show’s origins, it’s clear that it’s based on a video game; the original creators have used the game’s narrative in the first season and have no plans for season 2.

This indicates that there is a lack of content from the converted game that may be used for the second season of Pastel Memories. Accordingly, the anime receives a warning in both respects.

As a result, the possibility of viewers seeing the anime’s second season is quite low. No production firm would put money into something that wouldn’t pay off. As a result, the original creators are very unlikely to reinvest in this property.

Pastel Memories Review

Unfortunately, it’s just another CGDCT anime that didn’t manage to wow its audience. These days, it’s not uncommon for a production to try to ruin an adaptation of a successful video game.

The series’ visuals and animation are a good place to begin. Studio Project No. 9’s pastel memories are among their worst animated features. Its animation is of really poor quality. The tale itself is riddled with gaps.

The studio did borrow elements from several other successful series, but it wasn’t enough to save the animation. The production firm didn’t put any effort into making this series. Honestly, Pastel Memories’ lack of entertainment value is its worst flaw. In sum, there isn’t a single thing about the program that could captivate viewers.