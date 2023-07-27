CSI: Vegas Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information

CSI: Vegas is an American police procedural crime drama series created by Jason Tracey for CBS. The show takes inspiration from CSI: criminal Scene Investigation, an American criminal drama series.

The premiere episode aired on CBS on October 6, 2021. Tracey, along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Kristie Anne Reed, Jonathan Littman, and a slew of others, serves as an executive producer on the show. When can we expect to see Season 3? What happens? Who, if anyone, will return to play their previous roles? If you want to find out more, read on.

CSI: Vegas Season 3 Release Date

First of all, we are sorry to have to break the news that the eagerly awaited third season of “CSI: Vegas” will not be accessible to stream until at least July 2023. Recall that on February 21, 2023, CBS officially renewed CSI: Vegas for a third season, which wasn’t surprising given the show’s stellar ratings and enthusiastic fan base; season three will air during the 2023–24 television season.

Fans have been on edge ever since the renewal was made public, wondering when production would begin. This is especially true in light of the ongoing writer’s strike, which has cast serious doubt on whether or not the new season could be ready for CBS’s 2023 fall broadcasting season. It appears that hasty discussions about delaying the series’ release have begun.

CSI: Vegas Storyline

In CSI: Vegas, the forensic specialists (CSIs) in the Las Vegas Crime Lab labor relentlessly to solve difficult cases. At the beginning of the series, viewers are reunited with familiar characters and introduced to a new generation of detectives, led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), a seasoned and well-respected member of the team.

Murders, kidnappings, sexual assaults, and intricate plots are just some of the crimes that the crew must solve in the course of their investigations. Each episode presents a new case that puts the team’s knowledge and intelligence to the test. The CSIs employ a wide variety of forensic techniques—from the examination of crime scenes and the questioning of suspects to the analysis of DNA samples and trace evidence—in order to put together the pieces of the puzzle and bring offenders to justice.

CSI: Vegas Cast

Paula Newsome as Maxine “Max” Roby, head of the Las Vegas Crime Lab

Matt Lauria as Joshua “Josh” Folsom, a Level III CSI who is typically the lead investigator on cases

Mandeep Dhillon as Ahalya “Allie” Rajan, a CSI recently promoted to Level III who is an immigrant who followed her dreams to Las Vegas

Mel Rodriguez as Dr. Hugo Ramirez, the Chief Medical Examiner

Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle

William Petersen as Gil Grissom

Ariana Guerra as Serena Chavez, a homicide detective

Jay Lee as Christopher “Chris” Park, a Level I CSI

Lex Medlin as Beau Finado, a Level I CSI

Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows

Paul Guilfoyle as Jim Brass

Wallace Langham as David Hodges

Chelsey Crisp as Emma Hodges, David’s wife

Jamie McShane as Anson Wix, a corrupt civil attorney

Sarah Gilman as Penelope “Penny” Gill, a CSI

Sean James as Will Carson, a homicide detective

Kat Foster as Nora Cross, an Internal Affairs detective

Robert Curtis Brown as Undersheriff Cade Wyatt

Luke Tennie as Bryan Roby, Maxine’s Son

Kathleen Wilhoite as Dr. Diane Auerbach

Sara Amini as Dr. Sonya Nikolayevich, chief medical examiner

Joel Johnstone as Jack Nikolayevich, assistant medical examiner and Sonya’s older

brother

Sherri Saum as Jodi Wallach, a board member of the Eclipse Casino

Katie Stevens as Lindsey Willows

Derek Webster as Dr. Milton Hudson, substitute medical examiner

Rob Morgan as Daniel Jordan, Maxine’s ex-husband

Eric Szmanda as Greg Sanders

Judy Kain as Dr. Heather Chumani, anthropologist

J.P. Manoux as Gene Farrow

Lolita Davidovich as Jeannette Folsom, Josh’s mother

CSI: Vegas Season 3 Plot

Despite the lack of information, we can be confident that the following concept will be maintained in order to portray the story: “Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats continue to lurk in Sin City.” With the help of science, Maxine Roby and her crack team of Crime Scene Investigators solve the most perplexing cases. Together, they will use cutting-edge forensics technology to do whatever they do best—follow the evidence—to ensure that justice is maintained and served in Sin City.

However, we can assure readers that season three will undoubtedly pick up where season two’s finale, “Dying Words,” left off. In that episode, Folsom’s emotional state spirals out of control after his mother’s body is discovered in a warehouse. When Trey was found, the two of them immediately went on the quest for the murderer. The episode concludes we learn later when the primary suspect is discovered dead in a trash can. Josh gives up and is taken into custody.

CSI: Vegas Season 3 Trailer

A trailer for season 3 of CSI: Vegas has not yet been released, but as soon as one becomes available, we will post it here.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Rating

With a 7.5 rating on IMDB and 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, the show’s popularity and appeal to fans is clear. TV show ratings are a great indicator of how well a show is doing and how well it will do in the future.

CSI: Vegas Season 3 Episodes

We can guarantee you that the network has not yet announced the number of episodes for the upcoming season. However, assuming the show’s release schedule is anything like the previous two seasons, each episode will likely be between 41 and 44 minutes long and will be available weekly.

Where to watch CSI: Vegas Season 3?

Most cable packages will include CBS, where the third season of CSI: Las Vegas will be shown. You may access the show live or on-demand through Paramount Plus, even if you don’t have cable. FuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu are just some of the streaming services that carry CBS.