The fourth season of Haikyuu !! is finally shown in the first images of episode 1

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
After an asphyxiating wait, the volleyball players of Weekly Shonen Jump are about to return to the small screen with the fourth season of the television transposition of the manga by Haruichi Furudate, entitled Haikyuu !!: To The Top. Furthermore, the first images from episode 1 are added to the upcoming debut.

Just as the last issue of the magazine had revealed, the first episode will be titled "Self Introduction", and will resume the historical nomenclature with the 61st episode. With the Haikyuu manga !! near its natural conclusion, after almost 400 chapters, the production is preparing to push the accelerator again with the animated adaptation, in the hope that the anime will start to recover the long gap with the paper counterpart.

Meanwhile, the first images from episode 1 have started to leak on the net, which we remind you will debut on January 10th. The first screens, attached at the bottom of the news, confirm the introductory intent of the new narrative arc. In this regard, for the occasion Production I.G. revealed some changes to the character design which, while not completely distorting the style, contributes to making one of the most loved sports series in the world of animation even more appealing.

And you, instead, what do you expect from Haikyuu !!: To The Top? Tell us your opinion, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having retrieved the latest promotional trailer of the anime.

