Don’t Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Don’t is indeed an American reality quiz show held by Adam Scott and made by Ryan Reynolds. Contestants win money by doing funny or silly tasks while following the one rule “DON’T.”

It’s a funny, physical game where people can work with family or friends to complete funny tasks and win up to $100,000 in cash prizes.

The Adam Scott-hosted ABC game show with the aggressively cast contestant “families” as well as executive producer Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool-sassy voiceover has been canceled after one summer sampling.

After a good summer start, Don’t June-August 2020 had an average of 3 million viewers per week and a demo rating of almost 0.6. Last TV season, it was currently ranked No. 4 in the demo, beating both To Tell this same Truth as well as Match Game. However, it was ranked last in wide application.

Wasn’t it canceled or not picked up for a second season? When does the show start on ABC? Enthusiasts are wondering if indeed the show will have another season that now seasons 1 is over. In this post, we’ve put together what we know about the upcoming season so far.

Don’t Season 2 Release Date

ABC’s Don’t didn’t last long, as the show was canceled after only one season. It started well in the 2020 summer season and had an average of 3 million viewers per week.

Even among ABC’s game shows, it was the fourth most popular in the preview but the least popular with the whole audience. Since the exhibition has been canceled, it seems unlikely that there will be any more seasons of Don’t.

Don’t Season 2 Cast

Don’t Season 2 Trailer

Don’t Season 2 Plot

There would be 60 minutes between each episode. There would be four-person teams that have to complete challenges like “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Look Back,” and “Don’t Play Ball inside the House” while also building their bank.

If anyone falls behind with the challenge at any point, the team loses this same money and has to deal with even more ludicrous consequences.

During the game, those who can even take on their challenges, like pushing the Don’t Push Button as well as risking their lives on a Don’t You Dare, You. After all, they can keep whatever money is left in the financial institution they built during the whole time.

For each episode, the four-person teams compete in five rounds, each of which is worth up to USD 20,000.

The Don’t Push Button can give the teams an extra $20,000, and the Don’t You Dare can give them an extra $5,000. Each game’s name starts with “Don’t,” which is how it got its name.

Be Shocked: While answering correct or incorrect questions, each teammate gets an electric shock.

If the answer is right, they earn money, but if it’s wrong, they get shocked. Blink: The team will start with 20,000 USD in their bank, and they can’t blink for an entire minute. Every time a teammate blinks, $500 is taken away.

Embarrass Yourself: One team member is suspended from the ceiling over a pool while the remaining three team members answer questions. For each correct answer, the team gets $5,000.

But the player who is suspended is wearing pants that are too big, and every time a wrong result is given, a button on the pants pops off. If three teammates give wrong answers, the player will fall into the pool.

Talk to Strangers is a game where one player is bound and gagged and the other three have been made to sit next to one another by a look-alike.

If the blindfolded player correctly guesses the family member, he or she wins $5,000, and if all the relatives are correctly guessed, the player wins $20,000. Stop, Use Fowl Language, Lose Your Grip, Look Back, Leave Me Hanging, Get Clocked, Make Me Turn This Car Around, and more games are like these.

Before starting the second game, the team can decide whether or not to press the “Don’t Push” button. If the tasks that come after it is done perfectly, the money that can be won goes from $20,000 to $40,000.