The Five Juanas Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Updates

The Mexican drama series ‘The Five Juanas,’ also known as ‘La Venganza de las Juanas,’ follows the lives of five women who are thrown together under unusual circumstances. A group of people who have never met share a common trait: they were all born with the same birthmark and have no idea who their biological father is. As they continue to investigate, they find out shockingly false information about their own histories.

The show is based on Bernardo Romero Pereiro’s original telenovela from 1997, which was adapted into the Mexican version ‘Las Juanas’ (2004–2005). Romero Pereiro’s daughter, Jimena Romero, wrote the screenplay for the Netflix production, which is an interesting twist. The show’s plot is so compelling because of the way in which thriller elements and timely social themes have been interwoven. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a second season since the show’s debut in October 2021. This is all the information we have so far about the upcoming probable second year!

The Five Juanas Season 2 Renewal Status

As of this writing, Netflix is still waiting for a second season of this opera. Nonetheless, we had not anticipated a renewal so quickly. The premiere of the first season occurred on October 6. Netflix seldom renews a show so soon after its debut.

The future of The Five Juanas is uncertain, although we think the show is likely to be renewed for a second season. The Five Juanas has been receiving positive reviews from critics, and as of today (Oct. 13), it is ranked sixth on Netflix’s top 10 list, indicating that audiences are also enjoying the show. There is also a cliffhanger at the end of the first season. That means there’s more potential for drama. Keep reading for updates on season 2 of The Five Juanas.

The Five Juanas Season 2 Release Date

On October 6, 2021, the first season of the show premiered on Netflix, consisting of 18 episodes that ranged in length from 34 to 49 minutes. The show hasn’t been out for very long, so it’s too soon to tell how well it’s doing in the ratings and reviews. Despite this, The Five Juanas now has a score of 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb based on 73 users’ votes; this score may rise in the future as more people have the chance to rate the film.

Since Netflix, the streaming giant, usually needs time to assess any series before giving it another try, the lack of an official statement about season 2 of The Five Juanas is likely due to the fact that the show hasn’t received particularly high reviews, ratings, or viewership.

In addition, the first season finished on a cliffhanger, which could signal a second season. Our best guess is that season two of The Five Juanas will premiere sometime in 2023, but keep in mind that this is just a guess, and if we ever get our hands on any official confirmations or developments from the show’s creators, we’ll be sure to update this section.

The Five Juanas Storyline

In The Five Juanas, we meet a group of ladies who have all come to the same Cancun hotel for various reasons, from wrongdoing to personal difficulties. They are all members of the same family, as evidenced by the striking birthmarks on their butts. After a brief earthquake, the five of them discover they share a similar birthmark and the same name. This is an unadulterated, emotional, and humorous experience.

Later, when they embark on a journey to learn more about their histories and why their moms chose to conceal their father’s identifying evidence, they become entangled in a complex network of activities. As the year comes to a close, it appears that all of their worries have been resolved, just like how the perpetrators of the attacks on the 5 Juanas have paid the price. As the five Juanas and their families celebrate new beginnings, it is revealed that there is yet another woman with the same name and an almost unnoticeable birthmark.

The Five Juanas Cast

Renata Notni As Juana Valentina

Oka Giner As Juana Caridad

Juanita Arias As Juana Matilde

Zuria Vega As Juana Manuela

Sofia Engberg As Juana Bautista

Carlos Ponce As Simón Marroquín

Iván Amozurrutia as Federico

Ricky Del Real as Daniel

Pablo Astiazarán as Camilo

Fernando Becerril as Rogelio

Verónica Merchant as Susana

Mauricio Isaac as Victor

Guillermo Zulueta as Jordi

The Five Juanas Season 2 Plot

The first season of “The Five Juanas” came to a happy ending, with the five women enjoying a party with their loved ones. However, the final scene’s revelation of a second Juana with the same fish-shaped birthmark bodes well for a sequel. If the Juanas find more than one, things might get very chaotic. How Federico and Juana Valentino deal with their newly discovered family links is just one plot point left open that could be developed further.

It goes without saying that a telenovela will always aim for the utmost in sensationalism, yet it can be a little predictable at times, so any guesses about the upcoming episodes’ plot should be as far-fetched as possible. Without confirmation that production has begun on Season 2, all of that conjecture may be fruitless. Fans will have to wait a little longer to learn if “The Five Juanas” actually benefit from Lady Luck.

The Five Juanas Season 2 Trailer

Watch the first season’s trailer in the meantime as we await the release date and the trailer for the second season.