Sex Education season 4: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

The fourth season of the Netflix series Sex Education is presently under production, bringing its release date one step closer. This time around, though, things will seem a bit different since Moordale Secondary is shutting, as was revealed at the conclusion of season 3, forcing Otis and the other of his fellow pupils to start over somewhere else.

Additionally, Maeve has gone further and embarked on a new journey across the pond with Dan Levy, a new cast member.

We have the dirt on some few long-standing cast and crew who have left the show as well as new faces who have joined it below. In fact, we have all you need to know about Sex Education season 4, including a projected release date and remarks from performers Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey, so look no further.

Sex Education season 4

Sex Education has gained popularity ever since its January 2019 Netflix debut. “Otis Milburn, a socially inept high school kid who resides with his sex therapist mother, Jean,” is the program’s subject, according to Netflix.

A collection of students, parents, and faculty members at Moordale Secondary School are the subjects of the British comedy-drama. Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Connor Swindells, Ncuti Gatwa, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood are among the actors in the cast.

As a fresh day dawns, Moordale’s future is at risk, as Aimee spills to Eric and confesses, and Otis haunts the hospital, it was disclosed to the viewers in the final episode of season 3. Since then, a lot of inquiries have been raised in anticipation of how the tale would end, including “When will fans be able to view the fourth season on Netflix?”

Sex Education season 4: Cast

Without its A+ ensemble cast, who each brings a colorful and delightfully bizarre character to reside in the Welsh suburbs, Sex Education simply would not be the program it is. But given that so many celebrities have said they won’t be coming back, it seems we’re set to receive a tonne of new characters or a cast that is drastically reduced.

Starting with the positive news, Asa Butterfield will reprise his role as Otis Milburn, and genuine great Gillian Anderson will reprise her role as his mother and sex therapist Dr. Jean Milburn.

Since the conclusion of season 3, there have been a number of confirmed departures from the Sex Education season 4 cast. Simone Ashley joined the Bridgerton cast in the second season as the primary character Kate Sharma, and she has subsequently announced that she has permanently switched from contemporary high school to Regency high society. Therefore, we can be certain that Ashley will not be reprising her role as Olivia.

Tanya Reynolds, who portrays Ola’s love interest Lily, is also leaving the program, while Patricia Allison, who plays Ola, has also said that she “won’t be joining the team” for the next season. Reynolds told Radio Times, “I’m not [returning], honestly, which is terrible, very sad” (opens in new tab).

When you have such a large ensemble cast and a large number of characters, I believe you have to let a few existing characters go in order to create room for younger ones, which is completely the appropriate thing to do and the way it should occur.

The other cast members include Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Imani Yahshua, and Lisa McGrillis as Jean’s Sister. Dua Saleh plays Cal Bowman, while Dan Levy plays Mr. Molloy. Produced by Eleven, the show is written and conceived by Laurie Nunn.

Along with Jodie Mitchell’s extra work, the writing team consists of Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright. Runyararo Mapfumo and Ben Taylor are in charge of season 3. Executive producers include Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn, and Taylor.

Sex Education season 4: Release Date

Since production began last summer, there is a possibility that the fourth season may air in 2023. This is a quick-to-film program, and post-production is just nothing as extensive as it was for The Witcher and shows like Shadow and Bone. The wait time is reduced as a result.

Sex Education season 4: Storyline

“Now that Moordale Secondary has closed, Otis and Eric must embark on a new adventure: their debut day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Eric hopes they won’t lose again as Otis worries about opening his new clinic.

For all of the Moordale students, though, Cavendish is a cultural shock because while they felt they were progressive, this new institution is on another level. Daily yoga in the community garden, a strong emphasis on sustainability, and a group of young people who are well-known for being… kind?

Everyday yoga in the community garden, a strong emphasis on sustainability, and a group of youngsters who are well-known for being… kind? The college’s student-led, non-competitive ethos completely surprises Viv, but Jackson is still having trouble moving beyond Cal.

In another scene from the third season finale, Eric and Adam’s part ways because Eric finds it difficult to be in a committed relationship with a person who doesn’t accept them for who they are. Additionally, Jean has a hemorrhage during delivery and delivers birth before recovering from surgery. In season 4, it’s probable that we’ll witness the effects of the paternity test result because she also gets the findings.

And in a development that is likely to be the major story element of the next season, Moordale Secondary pupils learn that their school is now being sold to builders and are instructed to make other arrangements in order to complete their studies. The upcoming season “will include a mix of old and new characters as Sex Education moves on from the closed Moordale High in favor of a new school,” according to Hollywood Reporter(opens in new tab), and we can anticipate a “creative reset.”

This season will undoubtedly be considerably different and include a new setting for our favorite characters. The character Aimee Gibbs, played by Aimee Lou Wood, remarked, “The characters feel like they’re in the extremely new ground since they’re physically at a new school. Many of our uneasy feelings are essentially merely a result of the story’s events, including the fact that the characters are attending a new school.

Will Sex Education season 4 be the last?

Your speculation is as great as ours at this point, although it would sound right if the program ended after season 4.

The Moordale High kids are in their last year of school, so when they graduate, they will likely wish us and one another “adieu.”

Education Season 4 Episodes & Streaming Options

Like the previous seasons, the next one is anticipated to include a total of eight episodes with a length of 47 to 61 minutes, which will be released all at once so you can binge! We wish to emphasize that it seems very improbable that the program would not maintain a constant number of episodes.

The official season summary and episode names have not yet been made public. So, in order to keep up with the most recent information, we advise fans to be calm and follow the show’s social media accounts.

Sex Education season 4 Trailer

Any teasers won’t be available until around the premiere of season 4. However, Gillian Anderson, who portrays Jean Milburn, did release a behind-the-scenes photo from shooting in mid-August 2022, serving as a little teaser. To her 2.5 million followers, the star captioned the photo, “Jean’s baaaaaack! @sexeducation.”