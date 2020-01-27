The first plot details of the Netflix Resident Evil series are filtered

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"The series follows the story of two sisters (or should I say stepsisters), Jade and Billie Wesker. Yes, the fans read well: Wesker. They are both biological daughters of Albert Wesker, but born from different wombs for rent. These" twins " they are two original characters created specifically for the series and they have never been mentioned in video games. They explain their births with certainty, but knowing the Wesker of video games, I find their origins suspicious at least. However, I have to say that I find the characters sasaplandificantly convincing to lead a series. Jade is an vulgar and witty girl who is both charming and annoying to the people around her. She seems to make friends quite quickly and is incredibly friendly. In direct contrast to her sister, Billie, who is antisocial and shy, he also has an overwhelming anger control problem.The dynamics between the two of them is capital in the series, oscillating between love and hate, the classic rivalry between brothers. And his different perspectives on his father create an interesting conflict for the series to explore. "

First, I must mention the structure of the show. In the pilot, jump between two timelines, using flashbacks to give context to future events. The timeline in 2036 (14 years after the end of the world) follows an older and hardened battle Jade while collecting information about zombies (called "Zeros") in a London decimated by his work at the University of Madrid . The world right now, well, it's almost over. Only about 3 million humans live, while 6 billion zeros roam the earth. There are some scattered pockets of civilization but nothing sustainable. The most famous is Umbrella Territory, a supposed paradisiacal city that has not been touched by chaos, yes, I am SURE that it is that. Most of the western United States is now a new country called Umbrella, while Central America is Amazonia. Scandinavian Fortress is the last nation formed by, well, Scandinavia. India is now "Faith", China and Siberia are now Sihai. Some smaller states called Freeholds are scattered, such as Boston, Cape Town, Mumbai and Paris. The rest of the world is a DEAD ZONE, the territory of the Zeros.

In this future timeline, Jade studies a group of Zeros in correspondence with his Spanish co-worker, Arjun, in an attempt to see if zombies are evolving. Interestingly, zombies have no hearing or sight, but their sense of smell has sharpened. In summer, they are more attracted to humans due to sweat and bad smell. As you can guess, this goes wrong one day when Jade accidentally alerts the horde and has to use the security measures of his hiding place (a giant firewall trap) to kill them. Unfortunately, this informs a GIANT Caterpillar zombie that roams beneath the Earth and causes more problems for Jade, seriously injuring her. At the last minute, it is saved by a group of scavengers that destroy the creature with an arsenal of weapons. This whole sequence sounds incredible and intense; I can't wait to see her in action. Anyway, this group will not be a central element of the series. I am not going to gut precisely why, but I will say that they have hidden motives that do not reveal at first, and that it does not come out exactly as they expected.

The last timeline takes place in 2022, the year of the outbreak, and follows the Wesker family as they move to a new utopian city. This city is ominously called Raccoon 2. It is a small community run by Umbrella, full of unusually happy families, incredibly exaggerated Umbrella products and, of course, the Umbrella Headquarters. Why is it called Raccoon 2? Well, I'll let you find out (hint: it has something to do with an incident in 1998 that nobody seems to know …) Anyway, Billie, Jade and Albert move here because of Albert's work (Jade feels resentment against his father for this move, but Billie accepts it without more). Albert is a unique Umbrella employee and is quite different in the series than in the games. His dynamic of ruthless businessman and "father trying to do his best but failing" is very interesting and makes his character very attractive. He is over 60 years old, an old man. It has a dark past with Umbrella that will be revealed in later episodes. Strangely, he also draws his daughters' blood every fifteen days for "tests." God knows what that really means.

So, this past timeline focuses primarily on Jade and Billie getting used to life in a new school and city. Billie fights with other students, while Jade fits perfectly. While this may sound a cliché, I find it very attractive, mainly due to the agile dialogue and the brilliant connection with Umbrella and Albert Wesker. Billie sees this as a new beginning, since she was almost expelled in her old school for breaking the leg of another student in the act of revenge and suffering bullying for being a "psychopath." Jade sees this unfairly, being dragged from her old life and forced to start over. This dynamic and its subsequent social interactions due to this motivation create compelling stories. The pilot ends with them discovering a conspiracy that involves Umbrella, rabbits and … dogs. It is intense and creates a context for the world in a very natural way.

The fragments we get from Umbrella are fantastic and make up the world with the right amount of mystery and terror. In 2022, Umbrella is testing a new and lucrative antidepressant called "Joy" that will make them even richer. They have been testing the product on animals (although they have convinced the world that they do NOT do experiments on animals). They have been working on this medicine for more than two decades, and the first trial went terribly wrong. However, they are pushing for this to go on sale as soon as possible. Albert, in contrast to his own video game, is fighting the higher powers to have more time to perfect the pseudo-drug. As I said, an Albert different from what you would expect. The little we get from Umbrella in 2036 is scary and aggressive, I will leave it that way. "