 The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will arrive at Disney + Spain from March 24

The animation "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" It has already begun its final season in the United States. Last Friday the first episode of the seventh season was aired, and this Friday will continue, in its weekly dose, with a new chapter. Logically this raises the recurring doubt of, what will happen to Spain? The Twitter account of Disney + Spain clears your doubt with your latest tweet.

The company launches the Spanish version of the trailer seen last month for Spain indicating that it will be from March when we can enjoy the series. In the trailer they already specify that his arrival in Spain will take place on March 24, that is, the same day of launch of the platform in our country. We assume that you will have a weekly release, just like “The Mandalorian”, which will imply that the animated Star Wars series will go in our country with a difference of just over four weeks.

The series will not come only with its seventh season, as it would also be available the previous six seasons in Spanish.

For those interested, Disney + Spain has made a special offer, and if the normal price of the monthly subscription is € 6.99, and € 69.99 in case of annual subscription, those who buy the annual subscription before the launch of The platform, that is, before March 24, will only pay € 59.99 (a savings of € 10).