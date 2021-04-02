Nadia: The Mystery of the Blue Stone, a new dubbing imminent?

Nadia: The Mystery of the Blue Stone, anime produced by the Gainax studio and directed by a young Hideaki Anno, could soon reappear in Italy with new voices.

The work saw the light in the 90’s and tells a story, inspired by the novels of Jules Verne, which sees as protagonists a girl acrobat from a circus and the young Jean lover of engineering. Soon the two find themselves having to board a submarine and experience incredible adventures to discover the mysteries of the world.

The anime was broadcast in Italy since 1991 and recently many fans have had the opportunity to cover the 39 episodes that make it up thanks to Amazon Prime Video which made it available on its platform with Italian dubbing.

A statement by Fabrizio Mazzotta, of which we can remember the direction of the dubbing of Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, has hinted that he may be working on a new version of Nadia: The Mystery of the Blue Stone. The Facebook post in question is shown at the bottom of the news and in it the author of the same points out how difficult it is to renew the dubbing of a product. an image of the first television series directed by Anno.

What do you think about it? Would you be ready to hear new voices and dialogues in the Gainax classic? Let us know below in the comments.

Finally, it should be remembered that in 2021 Nadia’s thirty years will be celebrated: The Mystery of the Blue Stone and that preparations have already begun.