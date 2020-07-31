the fifth season will be the last

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Professor's band is about to hang suits and masks on the nail. According to Entertainment Weekly, in fact, the fifth season of The Paper House it will also be the latest in the cult series. Filming is expected to begin on Monday in Denmark, before moving on to Spain and Portugal.

Last season, the gang gathered to save Rio (Miguel Herrán), but had to deal with the death of one of the protagonists, Nairobi (Alba Flores). The final season, therefore, will enter an uncharted territory, and the team of the Teacher (Álvaro Morte) will go beyond the robbery to avenge his fallen companion.

"We are going from a game of chess, a simple intellectual strategy, to one war strategy: attack and counterattack " the creator of the series Alex Pina told EW.

In the cast of The Paper House Two new arrivals were also announced: Miguel Ángel Silvestre, known for Lito's role in Sense8, and Patrick Criado. Pina didn't reveal anything about their characters, but commented: "We always try charismatic antagonistssmart, bright (…) and in this case we are also looking for characters whose intelligence can live up to the Professor. "

The creator of the Spanish cult series also anticipated that in the new season we will get to know Manil betterto (Belén Cuesta), the childhood friend of Denver, and we will witness the showdown between Alicia Sierra and the Professor. Another important return seems confirmed.

Looking forward to the last season of The Paper House, if you have not already done so, you can take a look at the sensual video of Dua Lipa with Úrsula Corberó.