One-Punch Man 2: this is what Garo would look like with a design more similar to the original

The second season of One-Punch Man has been over for several years now and currently little or nothing is known of a possible third series despite the intentions of the staff to continue the work with the animated adaptation. However, fans continue to support the project online with various reinterpretations.

At the time of writing, almost two years after the end of One-Punch Man 2, nor J.C. staff and at least Madhouse have resumed talking about the future of the television transposition of the manga of ONE e Yusuke Murata. However, fans are hoping that the return of the anime is dictated by the same technical quality that characterized the first season, widely appreciated by the community around the world.

While waiting to know what will happen to the TV series, several artists are indulging themselves to reinterpret the work with a different style from that of the past season, closer to the characteristic feature of Murata sensei. The last graphic representation in this sense, edited in this case by a certain TGSmurf, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, has been greatly appreciated by fans because it provides an interesting starting point for reflection on the style of One-Punch Man 2 which unfortunately has not completely convinced the fans.

Before saying goodbye, in this regard, we remind you that recently the anime has returned to home video thanks to Dynit. And you, instead, what do you think of this hypothetical reconstruction of the television series? Let us know with a comment below.